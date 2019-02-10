Lebanon Could Soon Receive Large Deposits From Allies: Deputy PM

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon could soon receive deposits from allies that would help the country manage debt-servicing costs, Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani said on Sunday.

Qatar has already announced plans to buy $500 million of Lebanese dollar-denominated bonds.

“What we’re looking for is actually beyond that, to have the confidence of Arab countries and other countries to place large deposits in the central bank of Lebanon, which is something that could happen fairly soon,” Hasbani told Bloomberg Television at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

