Lebanon council to approve paving, other infrastructure projects Tuesday

Mar. 25—A sure sign of spring is when local governments finalize contracts for various infrastructure projects that will be followed by orange barrels on streets and highways.

Lebanon City Council is expected to approve several infrastructure projects for the summer construction season at its meeting tonight.

Council is expected to approve the city's paving program to resurface several streets along with some alleys and parking lots, as part of its Capital Improvement Program. Four companies submitted bids for the project. City officials said the John R. Jurgensen Company submitted the lowest and best bid of $966,213, which was below the engineer's estimate of $1.29 million.

City officials said the streets to be paved include Crossing Drive, Grandstone Court, Dogwood Court, Hampton Court, Camargo Court, Pond Court, Grandin Lane, Whispering Pine, South Mechanic Street, Stoneridge Lane, Evergreen Park Lane, Greengate Way, and Skatepark Pad.

Another contract is also expected to be approved for a combined concrete and paving program will replace deteriorated curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons, catch basins, and pavement along those streets in the paving program.

Four companies submitted bids and Adleta, Inc. submitted the lowest and best bid of $821,702. The company's bid was also below the engineer's estimate of $1,162,291.

Property owners on all of those streets were sent notices this week to repair their concrete sidewalks and driveway aprons by a contractor of their choice no later than May 31. If not, the city's contractor will begin those repairs starting on June 3, and the costs will be assessed to the property owner.

Officials said if all the property owners chose to have the city repair their deteriorated concrete work, the total assessment of the concrete costs would be $183,845.

Council is also expected to approve local agreements with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the North Broadway Avenue urban paving project in Fiscal Year 2025; the construction of a new shared-use path along North Broadway from Fire Station 41 to Miller Road; and the Bowman Multi-Use Path project scheduled for early 2025.