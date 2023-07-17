Lebanon County deed transfers: How much did that property sell for?

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Jaxon Management Partners to Lester Zimmerman, 950 N. Ninth St., $59,900.

Rinaldo Quintana to Orchard View Farm LLC, 333 E. Locust St., $221,000.

Lance Miller to Proverbs Home Buyers, 762 Guilford St., $45,000.

Nerieda Torres to TK Enterprises, 1120 Chestnut St., $140,000.

Emily and Tyler Emerich to Enoch Telford, property on the north side of Maple Street, $145,000.

Proverbs Home Buyers to Stonehedge Holdings, 762 Guilford St., $85,000.

Nolmin Enterprises to Sonbeam Enterprises, 1017 Lehman St., $275,000.

Bernardine C. Donton Estate to Albert Migiliaccio IV, 622 E. Lehman St., $159,000.

Clemencia Reyes and Fausto Batista to Merle and Heather Zimmerman, property on Cumberland Street, $200,000.

Henry Finkle to Randy Walmer, 26 Woodland Estate, $218,000.

Gladys M. Boyer Estate to Mosies Serrano, property on South Eighth Street, $128,000.

GDT Properties Inc. to STBS Property Management, 312 N Eighth St., $500,000.

Sheri and Duane Koons Sr. to Peaceful Homes LLC, 632 Canal Street, $80,000.

Imalay Torres to Shawn and Danielle Connaster, 830 E. Mifflin St,. $220,000.

Walter and Stephanie Yakum to Marco Conzalez and Lidia Maceo, 1 Lehman St., $220,000.

North Lebanon Township

Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar to Ronald and Shelby Ness, 811 Briar Rose Ave., $413,000.

Hanford Family L.P. to Moyer Commercial Real Estate of Lebanon, 2499 and 2247 W. Cumberland St., $10,400,000

United Enterprises to Norman Sensenig, 1332 Sandhill Road, $152,500.

Daniel Martin, Blue Lake Builders, to Weiler Properties LTD, 125 Roberts Circle, $245,000.

Daniel Martin, Blue Lake Builders, to Weiler Properties LTD, 127 Roberts Circle, $245,000.

Danile Martin, Blue Lake Builders, to Royer Properties, $255,000.

Millpond Properties to Barry Jr. and Leigha Breidegan, 2024 Water St., $300,000.

South Lebanon Township

Debra Bowman and Eugene Cooper Jr., Claude Keyser Jr. to Kelly and Winfred Fox, 13 Pennwood Road, $299,000.

Jeffrie C. Marley, Sheriff, to U. S. Bank, 1300 Stevens Lane, $235,000.

Lori Wilson to Imalay Torres, 1312 Birch Road, $244,900.

West Cornwall Township

Thomas and Julia Alfano to Frances and Kristen Herrmann, 205 Glossbrenner Ave., $275,000.

Cornwall

Michael Hostetter to Mary and Cory Earl, 102 Ironmaster Road, $340,000.

Landmark Homes at Junction LLC to Rebecca and Daniel Reno, 117 Forge Drive, $585,000.

North Cornwall Township

Meadow Lane Farms Ltd. to Carla McClain, 251 Gardenia La., $461,180.

Meadow Lane Farms Ltd to Troy and Jeanne Gruber, 253 Gardenia Lane, $421,000.

Tasia Becker to George and Stephanie Rodriguez, 1908 Chestnut St., $115,000.

Dane Kramer to Kirsten Leach, 51 S. 19th St., $155,000.

Annville

Vincent and Miriam Collins to Ashley Lukasak, 135 W. Sheridan Ave., $226,000.

South Annville Township

Garman Builders at Mayapple LLC to Brian Burkhart, property in Mayapple LLC to Brian Burkhart and Christine Burkhart, property in Mayapple Woods, $363,003.

Palmyra

David and Rachel White to Christopher and Suzanne Finch, 132 Orchard Hill Drive, $452,000.

Ida Livingston to HHB Real Estate, property on the west side of North Railroad Street, $265,000.

North Londonderry Township

Stephan Polanski to Darron Locke and Abigail Locke, 407 Cambridge Court, $200,000.

Glen Peiffer to Mark and Kristin Cote, 212 Pajabon Drive, $223,260.

Nicholas and Natalie Buchkovich to Timothy and Brittany Krupko, 446 Oak Lane, $505,000.

Sean and Elizabeth McCarthy to Mason and Karli Sosnoski, property in North Londonderry Township, $425,000.

East Hanover Township

Richard and Virginia Miller to ParaPASE Investments LLC, 10328 Allentown Boulevard, $305,000.

Swatara Township

Michael and Stephanie Keller to Adam Ulrich, property on Route 72, $201,000.

Jackson Township

Sheila Houtz, Kim Edwards, to Larry and Rebecca Wenger, , 1 Arbor Drive, $200,000.

Theordore and Carol Batdorff to Julian Yang and Keta Xiong, 608 Plymouth Drive, $270,000.

Union Township

Jeffrey and Julie Campbell to Bao Pham, 19 Mayflower Drive, $341,000.

Bethel Township

Dennis C. Walborn Estate to Cindy Rivers, 6 Vista Drive, $270,000

Russell and Sandra Schott to Wilmer Weaver, 115 N. Pine Grove St., $120,000.

Myerstown

Daniel Landis to Lane Kurtz and Whitney Kartz, 148 - 150 W. Main Ave., $335,000.

