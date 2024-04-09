Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Hausan Grigger to Ismael Vargas-Ramos, property on Freeman Street, $45,000.

Mohamed Boudriss, El Boudriss, to Stiven Garcia, 429 New St., $159,000.

First Choice Home Buyers to Lancaster Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 315 N. Fifth St., $55,000.

Michelle Wolfe and Judith Escobar and Jabrian Soto, 140 S. Eighth St., $221,000.

North Lebanon Township

Sidney Izquirdo and Yoliann Nieves to Martha Sama, Patricia Abreau, 980 Harmony Hill Drive, $345,000.

South Lebanon Township

Abe Harounzadeh, George Christianson, to BRK Oakwood Properties LLC, property along East Evergreen Road containing 16.7644 acres, $735,000.

John J. Blauch Estate to Brian Eisenhour, 2111 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $85,000.

Joan R. Landis Estate to Sean Sellers and Whitney Trout, 204 Adam Drive, $270,000.

Nicole and Eric Smith to George and Stephanie Rodriquez, 26 Horst Ave., $300,000.

North Cornwall Township

Kenneth and Arlene Lowry to Howard Wood, property on the east side of Cornwall Road, $193,500.

James Devert to Grade A. Holdings, 109 S. 17th St., $45,000.

South Annville Township

Aconite Group to Carmany PL LLC (a Wisconsin Company), property along Mount Pleasant Road, $750,000.

North Annville Township

Richard Hess to Joshua Wamble, 1730 Thompson Ave., $222,000.

South Londonderry Township

Dilli and Randata Ghimirey to Zhanyu Weng and Xiumei Chen, property at the southwest corner of Westbrook Court and Chesterfield Drive, $510,000.

Maxwell Long to Jose Perez-Otero, 134 Schoolhouse Road, $205,000.

North Londonderry Township

Landmark Homes at Pinnacle to Rebecca Reed, 456 Stone Gate Boulevard, $472,423.47.

Robert and Brenda Phillips to Dhunche LLC (a New York company), property in North Londonderry Township, $40,000.

East Hanover Township

Zook Rentals to 302 Investment Group, property along Jonestown Road, $150,000.

Union Township

Louis and Marylou Colyer to Stephen and Vickie Lum, property on Old Jonestown Road, $765,000.

LSF 9 Master Participation Trust to Jason and Trudi Shaeffer, 16 Colonial Drive, $305,000.

Bradley and Kacie Bachman to Joshua and Bethany Williams, 3377 State Route 72, $489,900.

Jonestown

Lisa Marko to Jesse and Krista Kropf, 114 Creekview Drive, $480,000.

Bethel Township

Karen Eichmann to Hennick Construction, 120 Laurel Drive, $52,000.

Emma Gebhard, Darlene Rogers, to Stephen and Vickie Lum, 122 N. Pine Grove St., $170,000.

Jackson Township

David and Migdalia Torres to John High II and Kimberly High, 8 Cricket lane, $369,900.

Linford and Beth Musser to Joshua and Kaitlin Kline, 30 Grumbine Road, $770,000.

