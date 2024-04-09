Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Hausan Grigger to Ismael Vargas-Ramos, property on Freeman Street, $45,000.
Mohamed Boudriss, El Boudriss, to Stiven Garcia, 429 New St., $159,000.
First Choice Home Buyers to Lancaster Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 315 N. Fifth St., $55,000.
Michelle Wolfe and Judith Escobar and Jabrian Soto, 140 S. Eighth St., $221,000.
North Lebanon Township
Sidney Izquirdo and Yoliann Nieves to Martha Sama, Patricia Abreau, 980 Harmony Hill Drive, $345,000.
South Lebanon Township
Abe Harounzadeh, George Christianson, to BRK Oakwood Properties LLC, property along East Evergreen Road containing 16.7644 acres, $735,000.
John J. Blauch Estate to Brian Eisenhour, 2111 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $85,000.
Joan R. Landis Estate to Sean Sellers and Whitney Trout, 204 Adam Drive, $270,000.
Nicole and Eric Smith to George and Stephanie Rodriquez, 26 Horst Ave., $300,000.
North Cornwall Township
Kenneth and Arlene Lowry to Howard Wood, property on the east side of Cornwall Road, $193,500.
James Devert to Grade A. Holdings, 109 S. 17th St., $45,000.
South Annville Township
Aconite Group to Carmany PL LLC (a Wisconsin Company), property along Mount Pleasant Road, $750,000.
North Annville Township
Richard Hess to Joshua Wamble, 1730 Thompson Ave., $222,000.
South Londonderry Township
Dilli and Randata Ghimirey to Zhanyu Weng and Xiumei Chen, property at the southwest corner of Westbrook Court and Chesterfield Drive, $510,000.
Maxwell Long to Jose Perez-Otero, 134 Schoolhouse Road, $205,000.
North Londonderry Township
Landmark Homes at Pinnacle to Rebecca Reed, 456 Stone Gate Boulevard, $472,423.47.
Robert and Brenda Phillips to Dhunche LLC (a New York company), property in North Londonderry Township, $40,000.
East Hanover Township
Zook Rentals to 302 Investment Group, property along Jonestown Road, $150,000.
Union Township
Louis and Marylou Colyer to Stephen and Vickie Lum, property on Old Jonestown Road, $765,000.
LSF 9 Master Participation Trust to Jason and Trudi Shaeffer, 16 Colonial Drive, $305,000.
Bradley and Kacie Bachman to Joshua and Bethany Williams, 3377 State Route 72, $489,900.
Jonestown
Lisa Marko to Jesse and Krista Kropf, 114 Creekview Drive, $480,000.
Bethel Township
Karen Eichmann to Hennick Construction, 120 Laurel Drive, $52,000.
Emma Gebhard, Darlene Rogers, to Stephen and Vickie Lum, 122 N. Pine Grove St., $170,000.
Jackson Township
David and Migdalia Torres to John High II and Kimberly High, 8 Cricket lane, $369,900.
Linford and Beth Musser to Joshua and Kaitlin Kline, 30 Grumbine Road, $770,000.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County PA property transfers