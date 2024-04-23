Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Nelson and Elaine Martin to B&E Properties LLC, 305 Cumberland St., $140,000.

Seven L. Property Holdings to Rebekah Brady, 300 S. Second St., $175,000.

Two Zero Partners LLC to 402 Holdings LLC, 406 N. Fourth St., $375,000.

Zachery Mueller to Pikeland Holdings, 423 S. Fifth St., $169,124.58.

Two Zero Partners LLC to 402 Holdings LLC, 321 Lehman St., $375,000.

Two Zero Partners to 402 Holdings, 402 N. Fourth St., $500,000.

TCGB LLC to Alberto Davilla Jr, 502 E. Wediman St., $180,000.

Timothy Jones and Brenda Jones to Jacob Beiler, property along Lehman Street, $16,500.

Revital Home Company to MD Mahfuzur and Tahmid Sahriar, 115 Mifflin St., $165,000.

Denise Henry and Pamela Fink to Cityscape Development Group, 932 Walnut St., $90,000.

Danielle Foscoe to Donna Owen, 126 Maple St., $150,000.

North Lebanon Township

Yisel Gonzalez to Bruce Fisher, Diane Stief, property in North Lebanon Township, $420,000.

John Leahy to Aladin and Bobbi Pich, property on Cedar Crest Avenue, $270,000.

Beverly Helt to Geoffrey Good adn Patricia Moskwa, 912 Walnut Crest Drive, $425,000.

Cornwall

Robert and Barbara Sparr to Helen Godshall and Nancy Shulley, 269 Alden Place, $290,000.

South Lebanon Township

Harriet Garloff to EZ General Construction Inc., 1918 E. Pennsylvania Ae., $146,950.

North Cornwall Township

Jeffrey and Sandra Snyder to Mahmoud and Rania Ahmed, 2073 Greystone Drive, $215,900.

South Annville Township

Samriddh Mudgal and Maria Sicuranza to National Residential Nominee Services, 80 Beech Tree Court, $320,000.

National Residential Nominee Services to Francisco and Eloisa Pinto, 80 Beech Tree Court, $320,000.

Palmyra

Daniel Rosch to Kyle Robins and Alexis Rogers, 237 W. Walnut St., $256,000.

South Londonderry Township

Janet Jerman to Daniel Colegrove, property on Timber Road, $280,000.

Jackson Township

Kathleen Martin to Carlos Lopez and Ivette Martinez, 209 N. Locust St., $230,000.

Jack Keener to CMJM LLC, property along Bethany Road, $1 (Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax paid on total consideration of $1,500,000.)

