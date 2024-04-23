Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Nelson and Elaine Martin to B&E Properties LLC, 305 Cumberland St., $140,000.
Seven L. Property Holdings to Rebekah Brady, 300 S. Second St., $175,000.
Two Zero Partners LLC to 402 Holdings LLC, 406 N. Fourth St., $375,000.
Zachery Mueller to Pikeland Holdings, 423 S. Fifth St., $169,124.58.
Two Zero Partners LLC to 402 Holdings LLC, 321 Lehman St., $375,000.
Two Zero Partners to 402 Holdings, 402 N. Fourth St., $500,000.
TCGB LLC to Alberto Davilla Jr, 502 E. Wediman St., $180,000.
Timothy Jones and Brenda Jones to Jacob Beiler, property along Lehman Street, $16,500.
Revital Home Company to MD Mahfuzur and Tahmid Sahriar, 115 Mifflin St., $165,000.
Denise Henry and Pamela Fink to Cityscape Development Group, 932 Walnut St., $90,000.
Danielle Foscoe to Donna Owen, 126 Maple St., $150,000.
North Lebanon Township
Yisel Gonzalez to Bruce Fisher, Diane Stief, property in North Lebanon Township, $420,000.
John Leahy to Aladin and Bobbi Pich, property on Cedar Crest Avenue, $270,000.
Beverly Helt to Geoffrey Good adn Patricia Moskwa, 912 Walnut Crest Drive, $425,000.
Cornwall
Robert and Barbara Sparr to Helen Godshall and Nancy Shulley, 269 Alden Place, $290,000.
South Lebanon Township
Harriet Garloff to EZ General Construction Inc., 1918 E. Pennsylvania Ae., $146,950.
North Cornwall Township
Jeffrey and Sandra Snyder to Mahmoud and Rania Ahmed, 2073 Greystone Drive, $215,900.
South Annville Township
Samriddh Mudgal and Maria Sicuranza to National Residential Nominee Services, 80 Beech Tree Court, $320,000.
National Residential Nominee Services to Francisco and Eloisa Pinto, 80 Beech Tree Court, $320,000.
Palmyra
Daniel Rosch to Kyle Robins and Alexis Rogers, 237 W. Walnut St., $256,000.
South Londonderry Township
Janet Jerman to Daniel Colegrove, property on Timber Road, $280,000.
Jackson Township
Kathleen Martin to Carlos Lopez and Ivette Martinez, 209 N. Locust St., $230,000.
Jack Keener to CMJM LLC, property along Bethany Road, $1 (Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax paid on total consideration of $1,500,000.)
