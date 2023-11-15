Lebanon County property transfers: See are home sale prices
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Terry Lerch to Antonio Miranda, property on Canal Street, $180,000.
David and Suzanne Papson to Jenifer and W. Ray Hershey, 406 Noble St., $215,000.
Mildred A. Hartman Estate to Vicki Kreiser, 331 S. Sixth St., $184,800.
Daniel Harmon to Musser Rentals LLC, property on North Eleventh Street, $40,000.
Joseph Peffley to Lantz Rentals LLC, 1237 Willow St., $65000.
Ana Lasanta to Natividad Flete, property on Guilford Street, $105,000.
Edward Whitman and Mary Whitman to Marsha Roux, 439 E. Weidman Street, $40,000.
City of Lebanon to Mark Will, 164 N. Ninth St., $80,000.
Christine Sholly to Rosa Ortiz, 115 E. Cumberland St., $171,000.
West Lebanon Township
Rhoda Lauver to Jack Snyder Jr., 2406 Guilford St. $48,l047.40.
North Lebanon Township
Daniel Martin, Blue Lake Builders LLC to Provost Property LLC, four lots on Robert Circle, $1,000,000.
Barry L. Herzog Estate to David and Judith Costa, 731 Suzanne Drive, $230,000.
Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar to John and Judith Pamelee, 542 Bella May Circle, $114,000.
Walter Smith and Anita Smith, 2084 Mallard Lane, $485,000.
South Lebanon Township
J&G Property Solutions to Luis and Valerie Rosado, 2103 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $300,000.
Lois Mease to Nicote and Stephen Burns, property on South Third Avenue, $270,000.
Albert J. Booth Estate to Monica Pastal, 1016 Franklin Ave., $207,000.
Cornwall
Jason and Sarah Graby to Darin Watson, 318 Rexmont Road, $255,000.
Edward and Pamela Merkey to Richard Kyper, 120 Juniper St., $355,000.
North Cornwall Township
Meadow Lane Farms Ltd. to Erick Torres-Cruz and Yamaiara Torres, 412 Lavendar Lane, $391,855.
Meadow Lane Farms Ltd. to Cheryl Triplett, 229 Gardenia Lane, $541,520.
Annette Getz to Richard Jr. and Danielle Minetree, property on Center Street, $150,000.
Annville
Edward and Kathleen Jocham, Andrew and Karin Jocham, Mark and Jennifer Jocham, to Crabar/GBF Inc., 150 N. Moyer St., $4,000,000.
Thomas and Kim Wentz to Jessica Moyer and Naoise Agnew, property along Main Street, $190,000.
North Annville Township
Douglas Shoop to Austin and Brooke Samuelson, property in North Annville Township, $450,000.
Maria Gingrich to Linford Horst and Janae Horst, 540 Palmyra-Bellegrove Road, $342,000.
Mount Gretna
The Anderson Family Trust to Matthew Corbett, 410 Yale Ave., $424,900.
South Londonderry Township
BHA Enterprises LLC to Kyle Milosek and Ashley Williams, 319 Brookwood Drive, $265,000.
Daniel Bucks and Kelcey Bucks to Tyler Rosenberry, two tracts in South Londonderry Township, $260,000.
C. Kevin and Karen L. Smith to James and Ruth Love, 1392 Fox Hill Drive, $1,050,000.
Basin Street Associates Inc. to WBP Properties LLC, property on Piper Circle, $98,000.
Donald and Susan Kline to Thomas and Joyce Hetrick, property in Windermere development, $387,000.
Palmyra
Heather Occhinea to Amanda Zimmerman and Robert Zimmerman, property along Ridge Road, $315,000.
Johanna Keller to Michael Montalto, property along North Railroad Street, $178,000.
Dat Vu to Gregory Fonti and Jessica Macareno, 220 E. Main St., $300,000.
Kathleen Krikorian to Marc and Sara Martin, 739 E. Birch St., $191,000.
North Londonderry Township
Marion Heatwole to Andrew and Mair Brice, property on South King Street, $339,700.
Charlotte R. Gustin Estate to Ian McKenna, 1336 S. Prince St., $270,000.
Millpond Properties LLC to Daniel Wolfe and Brian Wolfe, 856 Hoffer Road, $400,000.
Thomas and Joyce Hetrick to Gregory Pickel, 200 Clover Lane, $430,000.
Frederick and Joanne Wendte to Michael Montalto, 300 Fir St., $285,000.
Ian McKenna to Robert and Marianna Wilson, 311 Barrington Court, $227,000.
Union Township
Kassie Whitmoyer to John Shirk, 15 Hoover Drive, $200,000.
Swatara Township
Breezy Properties LLC, Middle Creek Investments, to Daniel and Ashlyn Fahnestock, property along Washington Avenue, $106,000.
Renee Palski to Jose Galva and Katia Boteo, 35 Arrow Court, $195,000.
Jonestown
Hazel Moyer to Ryan and Alyssa Van Houten, property on Spring Court, $370,000.
Northern Lebanon School District to Borough of Jonestown, (cemetery) property on the east side of South Lancaster Street, $1.
North Lebanon School District to Borough of Jonestown, property on the east side of King Street, $1.
Bethel Township
Derek and Stacey Bomberger to Renee and Jason Palski, property on John's Way Drive, $375,000.
Larry and Susan Hess to Derek and Stacy Bomberger, 218 Mill Road, $375,000.
Jackson Township
Marlene Findley to STGB LLC, 414 E. Rosebud Road, $193,000.
Carl Ritzman Sr. to ABCO LLC, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Thomas and Jean Ebneter to Clair and Linda Lapp, 113 Arbor Drive, $259,000.
D. C. Dieffenbach Properties LLC to Sterling Legacy Partners LLC, 51 King St., $1 (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid actual consideration of $1,335,000).
Joann Derr to Jesse and Lucille Oberholtzer, 511 Kutztown Road, $140,000.
Heidelberg Township
Lee G. Gerhart Estate to Lamar Zimmerman, Julia Zimmerman, 214 Millbach Road, $214,000.
Cynthia Creyer and Joseph Creyer to Billy Waldner and Alta Waldner, 422 N. Market St., $290,000.
Myerstown
Paul and Jolene Weaver to Jesse and Michelle Burkholder, 319 S. Broad St., $120,000.
Millcreek Township
Mary K. Moyer Estate to Middlecreek Property Holdings LLC, 328 Stricklerstown Road, $1,575,000.
