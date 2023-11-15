Lebanon County property transfers: See are home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Terry Lerch to Antonio Miranda, property on Canal Street, $180,000.

David and Suzanne Papson to Jenifer and W. Ray Hershey, 406 Noble St., $215,000.

Mildred A. Hartman Estate to Vicki Kreiser, 331 S. Sixth St., $184,800.

Daniel Harmon to Musser Rentals LLC, property on North Eleventh Street, $40,000.

Joseph Peffley to Lantz Rentals LLC, 1237 Willow St., $65000.

Ana Lasanta to Natividad Flete, property on Guilford Street, $105,000.

Edward Whitman and Mary Whitman to Marsha Roux, 439 E. Weidman Street, $40,000.

City of Lebanon to Mark Will, 164 N. Ninth St., $80,000.

Christine Sholly to Rosa Ortiz, 115 E. Cumberland St., $171,000.

West Lebanon Township

Rhoda Lauver to Jack Snyder Jr., 2406 Guilford St. $48,l047.40.

North Lebanon Township

Daniel Martin, Blue Lake Builders LLC to Provost Property LLC, four lots on Robert Circle, $1,000,000.

Barry L. Herzog Estate to David and Judith Costa, 731 Suzanne Drive, $230,000.

Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar to John and Judith Pamelee, 542 Bella May Circle, $114,000.

Walter Smith and Anita Smith, 2084 Mallard Lane, $485,000.

South Lebanon Township

J&G Property Solutions to Luis and Valerie Rosado, 2103 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $300,000.

Lois Mease to Nicote and Stephen Burns, property on South Third Avenue, $270,000.

Albert J. Booth Estate to Monica Pastal, 1016 Franklin Ave., $207,000.

Cornwall

Jason and Sarah Graby to Darin Watson, 318 Rexmont Road, $255,000.

Edward and Pamela Merkey to Richard Kyper, 120 Juniper St., $355,000.

North Cornwall Township

Meadow Lane Farms Ltd. to Erick Torres-Cruz and Yamaiara Torres, 412 Lavendar Lane, $391,855.

Meadow Lane Farms Ltd. to Cheryl Triplett, 229 Gardenia Lane, $541,520.

Annette Getz to Richard Jr. and Danielle Minetree, property on Center Street, $150,000.

Annville

Edward and Kathleen Jocham, Andrew and Karin Jocham, Mark and Jennifer Jocham, to Crabar/GBF Inc., 150 N. Moyer St., $4,000,000.

Thomas and Kim Wentz to Jessica Moyer and Naoise Agnew, property along Main Street, $190,000.

North Annville Township

Douglas Shoop to Austin and Brooke Samuelson, property in North Annville Township, $450,000.

Maria Gingrich to Linford Horst and Janae Horst, 540 Palmyra-Bellegrove Road, $342,000.

Mount Gretna

The Anderson Family Trust to Matthew Corbett, 410 Yale Ave., $424,900.

South Londonderry Township

BHA Enterprises LLC to Kyle Milosek and Ashley Williams, 319 Brookwood Drive, $265,000.

Daniel Bucks and Kelcey Bucks to Tyler Rosenberry, two tracts in South Londonderry Township, $260,000.

C. Kevin and Karen L. Smith to James and Ruth Love, 1392 Fox Hill Drive, $1,050,000.

Basin Street Associates Inc. to WBP Properties LLC, property on Piper Circle, $98,000.

Donald and Susan Kline to Thomas and Joyce Hetrick, property in Windermere development, $387,000.

Palmyra

Heather Occhinea to Amanda Zimmerman and Robert Zimmerman, property along Ridge Road, $315,000.

Johanna Keller to Michael Montalto, property along North Railroad Street, $178,000.

Dat Vu to Gregory Fonti and Jessica Macareno, 220 E. Main St., $300,000.

Kathleen Krikorian to Marc and Sara Martin, 739 E. Birch St., $191,000.

North Londonderry Township

Marion Heatwole to Andrew and Mair Brice, property on South King Street, $339,700.

Charlotte R. Gustin Estate to Ian McKenna, 1336 S. Prince St., $270,000.

Millpond Properties LLC to Daniel Wolfe and Brian Wolfe, 856 Hoffer Road, $400,000.

Thomas and Joyce Hetrick to Gregory Pickel, 200 Clover Lane, $430,000.

Frederick and Joanne Wendte to Michael Montalto, 300 Fir St., $285,000.

Ian McKenna to Robert and Marianna Wilson, 311 Barrington Court, $227,000.

Union Township

Kassie Whitmoyer to John Shirk, 15 Hoover Drive, $200,000.

Swatara Township

Breezy Properties LLC, Middle Creek Investments, to Daniel and Ashlyn Fahnestock, property along Washington Avenue, $106,000.

Renee Palski to Jose Galva and Katia Boteo, 35 Arrow Court, $195,000.

Jonestown

Hazel Moyer to Ryan and Alyssa Van Houten, property on Spring Court, $370,000.

Northern Lebanon School District to Borough of Jonestown, (cemetery) property on the east side of South Lancaster Street, $1.

North Lebanon School District to Borough of Jonestown, property on the east side of King Street, $1.

Bethel Township

Derek and Stacey Bomberger to Renee and Jason Palski, property on John's Way Drive, $375,000.

Larry and Susan Hess to Derek and Stacy Bomberger, 218 Mill Road, $375,000.

Jackson Township

Marlene Findley to STGB LLC, 414 E. Rosebud Road, $193,000.

Carl Ritzman Sr. to ABCO LLC, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.

Thomas and Jean Ebneter to Clair and Linda Lapp, 113 Arbor Drive, $259,000.

D. C. Dieffenbach Properties LLC to Sterling Legacy Partners LLC, 51 King St., $1 (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid actual consideration of $1,335,000).

Joann Derr to Jesse and Lucille Oberholtzer, 511 Kutztown Road, $140,000.

Heidelberg Township

Lee G. Gerhart Estate to Lamar Zimmerman, Julia Zimmerman, 214 Millbach Road, $214,000.

Cynthia Creyer and Joseph Creyer to Billy Waldner and Alta Waldner, 422 N. Market St., $290,000.

Myerstown

Paul and Jolene Weaver to Jesse and Michelle Burkholder, 319 S. Broad St., $120,000.

Millcreek Township

Mary K. Moyer Estate to Middlecreek Property Holdings LLC, 328 Stricklerstown Road, $1,575,000.

