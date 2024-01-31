Lebanon gets new high school construction academy

Jan. 31—The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Indiana/Kentucky has received a donation of more than 180 new DeWalt tools worth more than $42,000 to give to seven ABC Commercial Construction Prep Academy programs in Indiana.

The donation is a boon to the ABC academy at Crawfordsville and will also benefit a planned academy in Lebanon beginning in the 2024-25 school year, said Robert Kneberg, director of outreach for ABC.

ABC will launch a Prep Academy in the Gaylor Electric building, formerly the Economy Insurance building, at 1220 Indianapolis Ave., Lebanon, in the fall, he said, adding ABC expects 40-60 students for its first academic year in Lebanon.

Kneberg said he expects multiple area schools to send students, as well as students from private and home-schools.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with ABC Academy to provide instruction and training in construction trades," Lebanon Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Milleman said. "Our students will not only gain workplace experiences, but they will also gain apprentice level credentials and the opportunity to earn high school and college credit at the same time.

"This program will equip our students with the skills and credentials necessary to enter a high demand workforce and to apply their postsecondary credits to future degrees."

The ABC Prep Academy provides a high school, commercial construction training program leading to paid summer internships or full-time employment with aligned postsecondary adult ABC apprenticeship opportunities.

"The mission of the ABC Prep Academy is to develop skilled and employable individuals and serve as an effective pipeline to align summer internships, employment, and ABC apprenticeship opportunities leading to essential careers in the construction trades," Kneberg said. "We are proud to partner with DeWalt Tools toward developing the future of construction in Indiana."

Adam Smith, a Western Boone High School junior enrolled in the Crawfordsville High School training site, said, "My father is an electrician and I saw the type of life that has provided our family. Through the ABC Prep Academy, I know I can have the same quality of life for myself."

Corey Halterman, who joined ABC as an instructor this year, said he has been surprised at the power of the ABC Prep Academy program in changing the lives of students.

"ABC has a strong focus on not only developing skilled and employable students but also placing them into careers with aligned postsecondary ABC apprenticeship opportunities," Halterman said. "I'm proud to be part of ABC and its mission of growing and training future tradespeople. I want to say thanks so much to DeWalt Tools. We really appreciate your support."

Since 1924, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been focused on how users work in the real world and is aggressively pursuing total jobsite solutions, Kneberg said.

By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future offering best-in-class products, software, and services, said Kneberg. "DeWalt Tools provides a wide range of hand and power tools for any construction project and recently opened a large product line of fasteners and anchors."

"With more than 350,000 jobs currently open in the construction industry, developing the next generation of skilled workers is critical," said Tony WeWora, regional account manager. "DEWALT is committed to helping close the skilled labor gap by supporting organizations like the ABC Prep Academy that cultivate future pros."