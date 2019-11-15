Lebanon's Divide Flares Anew With Tycoon's Pick for New Premier

(Bloomberg) -- The candidacy of a wealthy Lebanese businessman to become the country’s new premier reinforces the very division that’s played out in the streets as demonstrators took aim at political elites they deem corrupt.

Mohammad Safadi, who’s also a former finance minister, has the backing of Lebanon’s major political parties after a meeting late on Thursday, but it’s a choice that met immediate backlash among anti-government demonstrators pressing for deeper reform. Involved in a coastal development that’s provoked protests, Safadi has been a member in various governments for over a decade, hardly a harbinger of change demanded during weeks of unrest.

The nomination “shows once again the audacity of the political establishment in dismissing peoples’ voices,” Sami Atallah, director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies, said on Twitter.

Lebanon, one of the world’s most indebted nations, has been without a government since Saad Hariri resigned late last month in the face of mass demonstrations demanding the removal of a ruling elite blamed for corruption and mismanagement that’s pushed the economy to the verge of bankruptcy.

Four weeks in, the uprising has grown into one of the most serious challenges yet to the sectarian power-sharing system that emerged from the ashes of Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war. The apparent inability of senior officials to respond to popular demands has further shaken confidence in the economy and seen the currency tumble on the black market.

A former lawmaker, Safadi hails from predominantly Sunni Tripoli, a northern city that has some of the highest rates of poverty in Lebanon and has witnessed some of the biggest protests. As well as holding the finance portfolio, Safadi has served as minister of public works, transport and economy.

Lebanon’s political system dictates that the prime minister must be a Sunni, the president a Christian and the speaker a Shiite, while parliament seats are divided among different religious sects.

Breaking the Stalemate?

Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who has also been a target of protests, said Safadi agreed to head the new government when he gets the approval of the parliamentary blocs.

In comments to MTV Lebanon, Bassil said consultations could take place Monday and Safadi will be named at the end "or else we will be in this stalemate as we wait for an agreement on a new prime minister."

Safadi is an acceptable figure for Hariri and his party but the group remains open to other options, Hadi Hobeish, a member of the Future parliamentary bloc headed by the caretaker prime minister. Safadi’s wife, Violette, is a caretaker minister in Hariri’s cabinet.

“Hariri believes that the financial solution for the country lies in him heading a government comprised of experts without politicians,” Hobeish said. But other parties rejected that idea and Hariri “is not going to stand in the way of an alternative.”

Consensus Choice

Local media reported that Hariri, President Michel Aoun as well as the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and allies all agreed to name Safadi to head the next cabinet. Aoun has yet to set a date for parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.

Safadi, 75, wouldn’t comment on his possible designation and will wait for consultations to officially name him, a person at his office said.

Almost immediately after reports trickled out of Safadi’s candidacy, a video was circulated online summarizing his role in a controversial Saudi arms deal and constructions along the coast that’s been at the center of protests against the illegal privatization of public property. On Twitter, commentators denounced him as part of the political class protesters want to push out.

Earlier this month, Safadi denied allegations that he benefited from his status to buy property from the government at an undervalued price and build a posh promenade lined with restaurants and shops in the center of the capital, Beirut. In a statement, Safadi also said the project doesn’t infringe on public space.

The issue of illegal construction along the coast of Lebanon has been a flashpoint of controversy for years and the government sought to impose retroactive taxes on owners of beach resorts to raise its revenue.

Challenges Abound

If confirmed, Safadi will face formidable challenges, not just from the street. Lebanon is confronting its most serious economic crisis in decades. Banks are closed, trade is stymied by a shortage of hard currency and the pound has depreciated on the black market as concerns rise that the country is heading toward a debt crisis.

