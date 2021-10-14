U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

LeBauer Consulting: Teaching Physical Therapists to Scale Their Private Practice

·3 min read

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / It isn't uncommon for licensed physical therapists to desire to start a private practice. Relying on insurance can be challenging, and the long hours working for another institution can take their toll. Unfortunately, not all physical therapists are entrepreneurs. But a physical therapy practice-centered startup coaching company called LeaBauer Consulting is showing the world that physical therapists can be successful practice owners too.

LeBauer Consulting LLC is a business and entrepreneurship education company that focuses on helping passionate healthcare entrepreneurs build a highly sustainable practice so that they can serve others while reaping the fruits of their labor. The coaching company has helped various physical therapy and health and wellness professionals, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, massage therapists, health coaches, dietitians, chiropractors, fitness professionals, and others.

The company started through the hard work and dedication of Dr. Aaron LeBauer, a physical therapist based in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dr. LeBauer holds various certifications, including a license in Physical Therapy along with being a Baptiste Inspired Yoga Teacher. He founded his consulting after seeing tremendous success in his own practice, LeBauer Physical Therapy.

The company's revolutionary approach challenges the insurance model, with physical therapists and other health workers serving dozens of clients a day. Instead, LeBauer Consulting takes over ten years of experience in building a 100% cash practice that allows him the freedom of time and control over the quality of his service. To date, LeBauer Consulting LLC has helped and inspired thousands of physicians, professors, and other physical therapists to achieve the same results and gain more time, freedom, income, and impact in the process.

Multitudes of professionals rely on insurance, which has them working longer hours for lesser pay. Moreover, payments can come in late, causing financial strain on a practice as it often forces health professionals to work now and get paid several weeks or months after. LeBauer Consulting hopes to challenge this notion by showing practitioners that they don't need to rely on insurance companies to bring in patients.

Aligned with its mission to help physical therapists is also its mission to help hundreds of millions of patients by giving them a course of action to save them from life-altering surgery. Dr. LeBauer believes that by empowering more physical therapists, people can gain access to preventive help that can help avoid unnecessary risk.

There has been pushback towards LeBauer Consulting's approach, with many practitioners calling it a "crazy idea," "unethical," or "unsustainable." But after many case studies and proven results in their students and clients, the practice startup assistance firm has proven that the 100% cash approach doesn't just work. It's also empowering for physical therapists and other health professionals.

The company also houses two resources- The CashPT® Lunch Hour Podcast and The CashPT® Nation Facebook group, which provides physicians, professors, and therapists with access to learning materials that could revolutionize their practices and professions forever. LeBauer Consulting LLC hopes to challenge the status quo and tip the balance towards physical therapists, which will create a ripple effect across institutions and patient circles.

Learn more by visiting LeBauer Physical Therapy on Instagram.

Company: LeBauer Consulting, LLC

Email: aaron@lebauerconsulting.com

Contact Number: +13362716677

Website: https://aaronlebauer.com/

SOURCE: LeBauer Consulting, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668213/LeBauer-Consulting-Teaching-Physical-Therapists-to-Scale-Their-Private-Practice

