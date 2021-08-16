U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,342.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.50
    -11.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.30
    -10.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.06
    -1.38 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +1.10 (+7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3430
    -0.2270 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,441.63
    +1,223.96 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.67
    +77.18 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.18
    -39.53 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic deramatitis in two Phase 3 trials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itch on sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials

  • Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis

BARCELONA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lebrikizumab led to significant improvements with at least 75 percent skin clearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), as measured by EASI*, in ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials announced today by Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM). In the top-line results from these two monotherapy studies, primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itch improvement, were met at Week 16. Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high bioavailability, a long half-life and blocks IL-13 signaling.1-4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg). Fast Track designation is granted for a medicine that is intended to treat a serious condition and data demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

Almirall Logo
Almirall Logo

AD, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder caused by skin barrier dysfunction and dysregulation of the immune response. People living with AD often report symptoms of intense, persistent itch which can be so uncomfortable that it can affect sleep, daily activities and social relationships. In people with AD, the IL-13 protein—a central pathogenic mediator in the disease—is overexpressed, driving multiple aspects of AD pathophysiology by promoting T-helper type 2 (Th2) cell inflammation and resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, infection and hard, thickened areas of skin.5,6

"AD is an immune-mediated chronic skin condition with a significant impact on the wellbeing and quality of life of patients. Despite recent treatment advances there remains a high unmet need for medicines that provide effective and well tolerated treatment options," said Prof. Dr. med. Diamant Thaçi, Director at the Comprehensive Centre for Inflammation Medicine at the University of Lübeck in Germany, and principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial. "Data from these pivotal studies showed significant improvements on skin clearance and itch combined with a reassuring safety profile, making it potentially a valuable addition to the therapeutic armamentarium."

Lebrikizumab also achieved key secondary endpoints versus placebo in patients with AD, including early onset in skin clearance and itch relief, improvement in interference of itch on sleep and quality of life. Key secondary endpoints were measured by the IGA, EASI, the Pruritus Numeric Rating Scale, Sleep-Loss due to Pruritus and the Dermatology Life Quality Index.

In the initial 16-week placebo-controlled period of ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2, the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) and serious AEs among patients treated with lebrikizumab was consistent with that of the previous Phase 2 lebrikizumab study in AD. The most common AEs included conjunctivitis, nasopharyngitis and headache for lebrikizumab-treated patients. Discontinuations due to AEs were similar in the lebrikizumab group (1.4%) compared to placebo (1.7%).

"We are excited about the data received from the studies that support lebrikizumab's potential efficacy in AD and show that the inhibition of IL-13 cytokine plays a main role in AD treatment. These results validate our commitment to the dermatology community and support our vision of offering truly meaningful and new treatment advances to people living with chronic, life-altering skin conditions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company on the lebrikizumab clinical development program and are excited by the prospect of delivering this promising therapy to people living with moderate-to-severe AD in Europe," stated Karl Ziegelbauer, Ph.D Almirall's Chief Scientific Officer.

"Today marks an important milestone in our clinical development program for lebrikizumab, a medicine we believe has the potential to be best-in-class for IL-13 treatment, and reaffirms our steadfast commitment to the dermatology community worldwide," said Lotus Mallbris, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of immunology development at Lilly.

Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for the treatment of dermatology indications, including AD, in Europe. Lilly has exclusive rights for development and commercialization of lebrikizumab in the United States and rest of world outside Europe.

About Advocate1 and Advocate2

ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 are ongoing 52-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 studies designed to evaluate lebrikizumab as monotherapy in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg) with moderate-to-severe AD. The primary efficacy endpoints were assessed at Week 16 in the two studies and were measured by an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin with a reduction of at least two points from baseline at Week 16 and at least a 75 percent or greater change from baseline in their Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at Week 16.

The full study results from ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 will be disclosed at future congresses in 2022. Data from a Phase 3 combination study (ADhere) of lebrikizumab with topical corticosteroids in patients with AD will be available later this year. These studies are part of the lebrikizumab Phase 3 program, which consists of five key ongoing, global studies including two monotherapy studies and a combination study as well as long-term extension (ADjoin) and adolescent open label (ADore) trials.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), or atopic eczema, is a chronic, relapsing skin disease characterized by intense itching, dry skin and inflammation that can be present on any part of the body.7 AD is a heterogeneous disease both biologically and clinically, and may be characterized by a highly variable appearance in which flares occur in an unpredictable manner.8

Moderate-to-severe AD is characterized by intense itching, which leads to an itch-scratch cycle that further damages the skin.9 Like other chronic inflammatory diseases, AD is immune-mediated and involves a complex interplay of immune cells and inflammatory cytokines.7

About Lebrikizumab

Lebrikizumab is a novel, investigational, monoclonal antibody designed to bind IL-13 with high affinity to specifically prevent the formation of the IL-13Rα1/IL-4Rα heterodimer complex and subsequent signaling, thereby inhibiting the biological effects of IL-13 in a targeted and efficient fashion. IL-13 is believed to be a central pathogenic mediator that drives multiple aspects of the pathophysiology underlying the range of signs and symptoms of AD by promoting type 2 inflammation and mediating its effects on tissue, resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, skin thickening and infection.

1 Moyle M, et al. Exp Dermatol. 2019;28(7):756-768.

2 Ultsch M, et al. J Mol Biol. 2013;425(8):1330-1339.

3 Zhu R, et al. Pulm Pharmacol Ther. 2017;46:88-98.

4 Simpson EL, et al. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2018;78(5):863-871.e11.

5 Bieber T. Allergy. 2020;75(1):54-62.

6 Ungar B, et al. J Invest Dermatol. 2017;137(3):603-613.

7 Weidinger S, Novak N. Lancet. 2016;387:1109-1122.

8 Langan SM, et al. Arch Dermatol. 2008;142:1109.

9 Yosipovitch G, et al. Curr Allergy Rep. 2008;8:306-311.

[*] Eczema Area and Severity Index

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217694/Almirall_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • The Concerning New Lambda Variant Has Landed in the U.S. — Here's What You Need to Know

    This particular variant has already ripped through communities in Peru as well as over 15 other Latin and Southern American nations.

  • I'm An Infectious Disease Doctor Yet I Couldn't Protect My Family From The Delta Variant

    "Our only hope for moving into the fall with any degree of normalcy is to better protect unvaccinated kids under 12. Here's what you should know."

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

    The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • 3 Disruptive Mental Health Stocks to Consider Buying Before They're Huge

    In any sector with entrenched competitors, there's room for a disruptive upstart to come in and steal oodles of market share. Before patients even get to the front door of the therapy clinic, they've interacted with the company's automated online prep platform, which helps them to get ready for their experience.

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

    U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. HOW IS IMMUNOCOMPROMISED DEFINED? The Food and Drug Administration updated the emergency use authorization given to the shots from Pfizer, developed with German partner BioNTech, as well as the vaccine from Moderna to allow a third dose for people who have received organ transplants, or those with a similarly weakened immune system.

  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

    (Reuters) -The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Children currently make up about 2.4% of the nation's COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine doses

    "This is not something that everyone needs right now. We are really trying to focus on those who, despite having been vaccinated, are still extremely high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Tong.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

  • These Foods Were Just Linked to Lifetime Weight Gain, New Study Says

    There are numerous reasons that "all-you-can-eat" buffets are so popular—they combine a breadth of food variety with affordability, and of course, you can go back for multiple rounds. But what you choose to put on your plate could predict your risk of weight gain, according to a new study in the journal Appetite.Researchers looked at 82 young adults who were not overweight and recorded what they picked at a buffet, then followed up a year later. Those who chose foods considered "hyperpalatable"

  • Get the vaccine or get fired? In Shenandoah Valley, some nurses choose termination.

    They were hard to miss on the corner of a busy four-way intersection at the entrance to Winchester Medical Center: a group of about 20 people - many of them nurses, some in scrubs - protesting the hospital's recent coronavirus vaccine mandate. Some were on a quasi-strike, skipping a day of work to stand on the side of the road in scorching heat, holding signs that demanded, "NO FORCED VACCINATION." Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash

  • 'This was a race and we lost': How US doctors really feel about Covid surge

    Healthcare workers react to the growing rise of Covid patients in US hospitals despite vaccines.

  • Over 80 Nev. Students Potentially Exposed to COVID After a Parent Sent Their Sick Child to School

    Washoe County Health District officials said they are not currently pursuing charges against the parent at this time

  • They don't come as pills, but try these 6 underprescribed lifestyle medicines for a better, longer life

    Families can prioritize learning more healthy ways to eat. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images NewsThe majority of Americans are stressed, sleep-deprived and overweight and suffer from largely preventable lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes. Being overweight or obese contributes to the 50% of adults who suffer high blood pressure, 10% with diabetes and additional 35% with pre-diabetes. And the costs are unaffordable and growing. About 90% of the nearly trillion Americans s

  • The Diet and Workout That Helped Me Lose Fat and Get Jacked in 9 Weeks

    I'm stronger, more energetic, and happier than ever.

  • One Major Effect of Eating Cashews, Says Science

    When you're looking for a crunchy snack, cashews almost always serve as a great option. Cashews are native to South America and the Caribbean, but can be enjoyed throughout the world as a healthy snack. Not only does eating cashews help with hunger pangs, but they can also help improve your health.Many people who are looking to have a healthier diet opt for plant-based products, and cashews are increasingly popular as a vegan alternative to many dairy products. These nuts can be made into milk,

  • More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

    A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.