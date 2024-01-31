Is Lechwerke AG's (FRA:LEC) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Lechwerke (FRA:LEC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.3%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Lechwerke's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lechwerke is:

30% = €151m ÷ €504m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Lechwerke's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

To begin with, Lechwerke has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.8% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As you might expect, the 5.9% net income decline reported by Lechwerke doesn't bode well with us. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Lechwerke's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 11% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Lechwerke fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Lechwerke Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 95% (implying that 5.0% of the profits are retained), most of Lechwerke's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Lechwerke.

Moreover, Lechwerke has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Lechwerke. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Lechwerke and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

