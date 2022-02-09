U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.60
    +52.06 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,719.81
    +257.03 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,402.37
    +207.92 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.10
    +26.73 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.33
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.20
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4490
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,230.53
    +1,129.04 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.53
    +29.82 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

LECTRA: 2021- very strong increase in revenues and earnings thanks to the rebound in activity and the acquisition of Gerber Technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LECTRA
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LCTSF

2021: very strong increase in revenues and earnings thanks to the rebound in activity and the acquisition of Gerber Technology

  • Revenues: 387.6 million euros (+64%)*

  • EBITDA before non-recurring items: 65.1 million euros (+74%)*

  • Net income: 28.2 million euros (+61%)*

  • Free cash flow before non-recurring items: 47.5 million euros

  • Dividend**: €0.36 per share (+50%)

* At actual exchange rates

** Proposed to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 29, 2022

In millions of euros

October 1 – December 31

January 1 – December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

125.6

65.6

387.6

236.2

Change at actual exchange rates (%)

+91%

+64%

EBITDA before non-recurring items(1)

21.8

13.1

65.1

37.5

Change at actual exchange rates (%)

+66%

+74%

EBITDA margin before non-recurring items
(in % of revenues)

17.3%

20%

16.8%

15.9%

Net income

11.4

6.6

28.2

17.6

Change at actual exchange rates (%)

+74%

+61%

Free cash flow before non-recurring items(1)

13.9

15.2

47.5

25.2

Shareholders’ equity(2)

400.8

192.2

Net cash (+) / Net financial debt (-)(1) (2)

(8.8)

134.6

  1. The definition for performance indicators appears in the Management Discussion of December 31, 2021

  2. At December 31

Paris, February 9, 2022. Today, Lectra’s Board of Directors, chaired by Daniel Harari, reviewed the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021. Audit procedures have been performed by the Statutory Auditors. The certification report will be issued at the end of the Board of Director’s meeting of February 23, 2022.

These financial statements incorporate the acquisitions of Gerber Technology (“Gerber”), consolidated since June 1, 2021, Neteven, since July 28, 2021, and Gemini CAD Systems (“Gemini”), since September 27, 2021. Lectra’s results before taking into account these acquisitions are provided in the “Lectra 2020 scope” paragraphs, in which comparisons between 2021 and 2020 are like-for-like.

1. Q4 2021

Q4 2021 revenues (125.6 million euros) were up 91% compared to Q4 2020.

EBITDA before non-recurring items totaled 21.8 million euros, up 66%, and the EBITDA margin before non-recurring items was 17.3%.

Income from operations before non-recurring items amounted to 14.8 million euros (10 million euros in
Q4 2020) and net income totaled 11.4 million euros (+74%).

Lectra 2020 scope

Q4 confirmed the positive dynamic observed since the beginning of 2021.

Orders for perpetual software licenses, equipment and accompanying software, and non-recurring services (32.9 million euros) were up 16% compared to Q4 2020. The annual value of new software subscription orders amounted to 1.8 million euros (+57%).

Revenues (76.2 million euros) increased by 13% and income from operations before non-recurring items (11.9 million euros) increased by 5%.

2. 2021

Acquisitions of Gerber, Neteven and Gemini

On February 8, 2021, Lectra announced having entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire the entire capital and voting rights of the US-based company Gerber Technology. It then announced, on June 1, 2021, having finalized this acquisition.

The Company then finalized on July 28, 2021, the acquisition of the French company Neteven, and finally announced on September 6, 2021, the signature of an agreement to acquire the entire capital and voting rights of the Romanian company Gemini (the press releases related to these acquisitions are available on the website Lectra.com).

If Lectra had completed the acquisitions of Gerber, Neteven and Gemini on January 1, 2021, then the Group would have reported pro forma revenues of 468 million euros, pro forma EBITDA before non-recurring items of 73 million euros, and a pro forma EBITDA margin before non-recurring items of 15.6%.

Very strong growth in results in a more favorable environment, but one that remains heterogeneous and uncertain

While activity and results for the full year 2021 reflected a rebound in activity and investment decisions by customers, along with successful deployment of the Group's new offers, the year remained marked by the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, with periods of lockdowns and restrictions, often severe restrictions, alternating with periods of recovery, during the successive waves of the pandemic. The situation sustained a climate of uncertainty for the Group's customers.

The crisis has also led to supply difficulties and rising costs of certain raw materials, which affected the Group's manufacturing schedules and costs. It had a strongly negative impact on maritime transport, which caused delays in deliveries and sharply higher corresponding costs. In 2021, however, the Group has been able to limit the impact of these disruptions on its business and results.

Shortages of electronic components had a negative impact on production by the Group’s automotive customers and, consequently, on the revenue from consumables and parts.

Revenues of 2021 (387.6 million euros) were up 64%. EBITDA before non-recurring items (65.1 million euros) increased by 74%, and the EBITDA margin before non-recurring items was 16.8%.

Gerber (since June 1), Neteven (since July 28) and Gemini (since September 27) have contributed 106.6 million euros, 1.4 million euros and 0.5 million euros to revenues, respectively. Gerber's contribution to EBITDA before non-recurring items was positive 13.3 million euros, Neteven's and Gemini’s contribution was 0.2 million euros overall.

Consolidated income from operations before non-recurring items totaled 44.4 million euros. This included a 6-million-euro charge for amortization of intangible assets arising from the acquisitions of Gerber, Neteven and Gemini.

After a non-recurring net charge of 6.1 million euros for fees and other income and expense items relating to the acquisition of Gerber, income from operations amounted to 38.3 million euros.

Net income (28.2 million euros) was up 61%.

Free cash flow before non-recurring items came to 47.5 million euros (25.2 million euros in 2020). This sharp rise is attributable mainly to the improvement in business activity and higher income from operations. After disbursement of 8 million euros, in respect of fees and other related expenses in connection with the acquisition of Gerber, free cash-flow amounted to 39.5 million euros.

Balance sheet at December 31, 2021

Consolidated shareholders’ equity amounted to 400.8 million euros (192.2 million euros at December 31, 2020). This increase is explained mainly by the capital increase carried out for the purpose of the acquisition of Gerber in the total amount of 165.3 million euros.

At December 31, 2021, the Group's net financial debt stood at 8.8 million euros, consisting in financial debt of 139.4 million euros and available cash of 130.6 million euros.

The working capital requirement at December 31, 2021 was a negative 31.5 million euros.

Lectra 2020 scope

Orders for perpetual software licenses, equipment and accompanying software, and non-recurring services (117.8 million euros) increased by 44%. The annual value of new software subscription orders (6.1 million euros) more than doubled compared to 2020.

Revenues (279.1 million euros) increased by 19% (+18% at actual exchange rates) compared to those of 2020, which had suffered the effects of the health crisis.

Revenues from perpetual software licenses, equipment and accompanying software, and non-recurring services (107.6 million euros) increased by 40%, those from recurring contracts (102.9 million euros) by 4% and those from consumables and parts (68.6 million euros) by 18%.

Income from operations before non-recurring items (40 million euros) increased by 61% compared to 2020 (+56% at actual exchange rates) and the operating margin before non-recurring items (14.3%) was up 3.8 percentage points (+3.4 percentage points at actual exchange rates).

3. 2020-2022 STRATEGIC ROADMAP: SECOND PROGRESS REPORT

The Lectra 4.0 strategy was launched in 2017 with the aim of positioning the Group as a key Industry 4.0 player in its markets before 2030. It has been implemented to date through two consecutive strategic roadmaps.

The first roadmap, for 2017-2019, established the key fundamentals for the future of the Group, notably the successful integration into its new offers of the key technologies for Industry 4.0 (cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence), the strengthening of the Executive Committee, the reorganization of subsidiaries into four main regions, and the launch of the first software offers in SaaS mode.

The second roadmap, for 2020-2022, was published in the financial report dated February 11, 2020. It is designed to enable Lectra to capture the full potential of its new offers for Industry 4.0, while delivering sustainable, profitable business growth.

Despite the consequences of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the objectives of the 2020-2022 strategic roadmap remain unchanged. The only adjustments to the original objectives are in the growth targets for the end of the three-year period – notably following the acquisition by Lectra of Gerber, Neteven, and Gemini.

The Lectra 4.0 strategy, and each of the main chapters in the strategic roadmap for 2020-2022, are summarized in the financial report at December 31, 2021, which is available on Lectra.com.

The financial objectives that the Group set itself for 2022 are provided in the “Outlook” chapter of this press release.

4. DIVIDEND AT €0.36 PER SHARE

The Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2022, the payment of a dividend at €0.36 per share in respect of fiscal year 2021.

5. OUTLOOK

While uncertainties persist regarding the evolution of the pandemic and its impacts on the macroeconomic environment (e.g., inflation, difficulties in the automotive industry, and transportation costs), and could continue to weigh on investment decisions by the Group's customers, still the rebound in orders and in earnings recorded in 2021 have confirmed the relevance of Lectra’s strategy and the strength of its business model.

The acquisitions made in 2021, and particularly the acquisition of Gerber, give the Group a new dimension and open new perspectives.

At the same time, the new offers for Industry 4.0 are increasingly contributing to revenues and earnings.

Finally, the very strong balance sheet, with shareholders' equity of 400 million euros and net financial debt held at 9 million euros at December 31, 2021, enables the Group to implement its long-term strategy in a serene manner.

Financial objectives for 2022

In the February 8, 2021, announcement of Lectra's proposal to acquire Gerber, the Group reported on the 2022 financial objectives for the combined entity: returning to the level of combined revenue achieved by Lectra and Gerber in 2019 (482 million euros) and generating an EBITDA margin before non-recurring items in the range of 17% to 20% by adding the expected synergies to the operational performance of the two groups.

Lectra subsequently acquired Neteven and Gemini, the rebound in activity in 2021 was greater than the Group expected, and the dollar strengthened against the euro.

In light of the above, the Group has raised its objectives for 2022, with revenues in the range of 508 to 556 million euros (+ 31% to + 43% at actual exchange rates) and EBITDA before non-recurring items in the range of 92 to 104 million euros (+ 41% to + 60% at actual exchange rates).

These objectives were prepared on the basis of the closing exchange rates on December 31, 2021, and particularly $1.13 to the euro.

The Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations and the financial statements for Q4 and the fiscal year 2021 are available on lectra.com. First quarter earnings for 2022 will be published on April 28, 2022. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will take place on April 29, 2022.

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with capital of €37,742,959 • RCS Paris B 300 702 305

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

    Canopy's BioSteel sports-hydration business and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Want 140% to 225% Gains? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • Is Weakness In Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 40...

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    2022 is giving long-term investors a compelling opportunity to invest in growth stocks to buy and hold for years.

  • CVS Stock Is Tumbling. Lowered Range for Cash-Flow Guidance Unnerved Investors.

    Pharmacy chain CVS reported a strong fourth quarter, but lowered the bottom range for its 2022 outlook for cash flow.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minister

  • Why SolarEdge Shareholders Are Happy Today

    Shares of solar energy inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) lit up on Wednesday morning after its archrival in inverters -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) -- delivered a boffo earnings report for fiscal Q4 2021. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, SolarEdge stock is up a solid 6%. Releasing earnings after close of trading yesterday, Enphase announced that it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.