U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.71
    -38.07 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,595.23
    -216.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,834.27
    -5.02 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.00
    -17.67 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -5.49 (-5.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -37.40 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.55 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    -0.0090 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    -0.1300 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    -0.0115 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7020
    -0.7230 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,378.25
    -188.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.14
    +7.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

LECTRA: Glengo Teknoloji joins forces with Lectra Turkey

LECTRA
·3 min read
LECTRA
LECTRA

Glengo Teknoloji joins forces with Lectra Turkey

The two organizations will combine
to develop Lectra’s business in the booming Turkish market

Paris, April 25, 2022 - Lectra is pleased to announce Glengo Teknoloji (Glengo), the exclusive distributor of Gerber solutions in Turkey, will join forces with Lectra Turkey. Bringing Lectra Turkey and Glengo together provides an opportunity for both organizations to expand their footprint in Turkey, Central Asia and the Middle East, and better serve their customers. Lectra Turkey will become Glengo Lectra Teknoloji and distribute the entirety of the Lectra Group’s product portfolio. This union is the logical next step after Lectra’s acquisition of Gerber Technology (“Gerber”) in June 2021.

Glengo was established in 1986. The Istanbul-based company has been providing sales, installation, training and after-sales services for Gerber solutions since its founding. Apart from the head office in Istanbul, Glengo has offices in Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Izmir, Kayseri, Malatya, Ordu, Urfa, Sivas and Tokat Erbaa, with over 120 staff members. Glengo primarily serves the Turkish and Central Asian markets. It also sells Gerber solutions to Turkish companies in Bulgaria, Moldavia, Romania and the Balkans.

“We are proud to have more customers benefiting from our 36 years of experience in providing top-tier solutions, technical assistance and support. Being part of Lectra’s organization gives us access to Lectra’s state-of-the-art offers, based on Industry 4.0 technology, which will enable us to help our customers to accelerate the digital transformation of their operations, states Mehmet Aykut Vural, founder of Glengo and now Chairman and CEO of Glengo Lectra Teknoloji.

Turkey ranks as the sixth-largest apparel supplier in the world. In addition to the flourishing local industry, many international brands are considering moving their manufacturing ecosystem to Turkey. As supply disruptions continue to hit the fashion industry, shipping costs are becoming the biggest cost driver. Therefore, 71% of fashion and apparel companies are planning to increase their nearshoring share by 2025, according to experts. Turkey is one of the top three most promising locations for nearshoring, especially for European countries.

“Joining forces with Glengo will allow Lectra to reinforce its position in a country where our business is growing, and benefit from the Glengo teams’ excellent knowledge of the regional market and their technological expertise.” says Jérôme Viala, Executive Vice President of Lectra.

The transaction consists in the acquisition by Lectra Turkey of the business assets of Glengo for approximately 4 million euros and 25% of shares in Glengo Lectra Teknoloji.

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,400 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Media contacts:

Hotwire for Lectra
Eugénie Dautel - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 55 52
Alexis Bletsas - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 55 71
Laura Bandiera - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 55 70
e: lectrafr@hotwireglobal.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Do ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's (NYSE:ZIM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • Stocks Risk Falling Another 10% as Rates Rise, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman is moving away from stocks and investors may want to take note that if anything, his bearishness is getting stronger.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets Wrap“I got stopped out of a lot o

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid China's COVID restrictions, packed earnings week

    Concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China mounted.

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Energy stocks decline, Coca-Cola stock gains on earnings, Tesla stock dips

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Twitter Stock Surges. Progress Is Being Made on Musk’s $43 Billion Offer.

    Barron's was told by a person familiar with the matter that Elon Musk's deal for the social media company could be announced Monday.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • PayPal Analysts See a Lot to Like, But Not Right Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as PayPal Holdings Inc. has gotten swept up in the selloff in technology stocks, the investment case for the digital-payments company has only gotten stronger, in the view of analysts, given its record-low valuation and the trends in favor of e-commerce.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Gold eyes lowest finish in 9 weeks as investors sidestep the metal for more attractive safe havens

    Gold futures fall Monday, heading for their lowest since late February with prices unable to benefit from a flight to quality as the U.S. dollar surges.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?