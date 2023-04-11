LECTRA

Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme

Paris, April 11, 2023 – Lectra (FR0000065484 LSS), a company listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (compartment B), confirms, based on the consolidated financial statements of its last fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its eligibility for inclusion in French SME equity savings plans “PEA-PME” for the next twelve months.

Lectra complies with the criteria for the inclusion of companies in the PEA-PME savings plans set in Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, i.e. having less than 5 000 employees and a total revenue below 1,5 billion euros or total assets below 2 billion euros.

As a consequence, investment in Lectra shares can be made through PEA-PME savings accounts, relief specifically applicable to investments in small and mid-cap companies, benefiting from the same tax advantages as the traditional Equity Savings Plan (PEA).

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 522 million euros in 2022 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

