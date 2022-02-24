U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Lectron Debuts Extensive Line of Electronic Vehicle Products Amidst Heightened Demand Across Private and Public Sectors

·2 min read

The Brand Demonstrates Superior Technological Innovation With The Release Of EV Chargers, Adapters, and Accessories

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron has officially announced its expansive product portfolio to support electric vehicle owners with all of their charging needs. Recognizing the push for more EV infrastructure, Lectron is quickly becoming the top brand addressing charging needs and compatibility concerns among EV drivers.

"Lectron is pioneering ways of solving range anxiety at home and on the road, for both Tesla and non-Tesla EV owners, thereby helping to bring about the widespread adoption of sustainable transportation," shared Chris Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Lectron.

Through world-class manufacturing and innovation, Lectron has an unyielding focus on eliminating the worry of coming across incompatible charging stations. A few products include:

  • Tesla to J1772 Adapter (48 Amp): The only adapter on the market that supports 48 Amps of maximum current and 250V of maximum voltage, it gives those with J1772 vehicles access to an additional 15,000 charging stations nationwide.

  • J1772 to Tesla Adapter: Perfect for Tesla Model S/3/X/Y drivers, and allows them to access any J1772 compatible charger, giving consumers four to six times as many charging destinations at their disposal.

  • Level 2 Charger (40 Amp): Designed to make charging portable, quick and effortless at home or on the road, and is compatible with all J1772 EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs; it has an extra-long, 18-ft cable that is made to reach across most driveways or garages, for maximum convenience.

  • V-BOX Charging Station (48 Amp) COMING SOON: Slated to be released in Q2, this product features best-in-class charging speed and power, and plugs into a standard NEMA 14-50 wall outlet; supports J1772 compatible electric vehicles.

The brand is expanding its charging footprint through its relationship with Karma Automotive, an American producer of luxury electric vehicles. Karma recognizes the importance of making a consumer's transition to EVs seamless and pain-free and has found success with offering Lectron products to its customers. "With the integration of Lectron products, Karma drivers are able to travel with the peace of mind of always having a reliable EV charging option available to them," says William Monroe, Channel & Network Development Director of Karma Automotive.

Lectron's electric vehicle charging solutions are available online at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, The Home Depot, CariD and online at www.EV-Lectron.com

ABOUT LECTRON
Lectron offers a wide selection of convenient and easy-to-use EV chargers, charging stations, and adapters. Lecton is pioneering ways of eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues for both Tesla and J1772 EV drivers by making it easier and more reliable than ever to charge EVs at home and on the go. Learn more at EV-Lectron.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lectron-debuts-extensive-line-of-electronic-vehicle-products-amidst-heightened-demand-across-private-and-public-sectors-301489910.html

SOURCE Lectron

