U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.16
    -33.77 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,085.96
    -97.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.58
    -183.62 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.79
    -43.37 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.37
    +0.43 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.50
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4210
    -1.6150 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,090.70
    -530.58 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.41
    +8.88 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the lecture capture systems market are Kaltura Inc. , Echo360 Inc. , Panopto, Sonic Foundry Inc. , Vbrick, YuJa Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education Inc. , Crestron Electronics Inc. , Vidizmo LLC, UbiCast, Epiphan Systems Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316991/?utm_source=GNW
, OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Tegrity Inc., PowerCreator Info & Tech Co. Ltd., Winnov Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox and HABOOK Information Technology Inc.

The global lecture capture systems market is expected to grow from $5.44 billion in 2021 to $7.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The lecture capture systems market is expected to grow to $22.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 33.2%.

The lecture capture systems market consists of sales of lecture capture systems software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to an audio-video lecture recording software developed for classroom and business use and is referred to as a lecture capture system.It is used to record video presentations, manage video files, and transmit video material to a device.

It is most commonly used to record recurring lectures for an online course, a brief demonstration that’s replayed frequently, or even student speeches.

The main types of lecture capture systems are professional services, integration and maintenance services, and training services.Professional services are service-industry jobs that require advanced expertise in the arts or sciences.

Architects, accountants, engineers, physicians, attorneys, and teachers, for example, are required to have professional degrees or licenses as well as specialized talents. Lecture capture systems can be deployed on-premises, cloud using solutions in hardware, software by educational institutions, k-12, higher education, corporate.

North America was the largest region in the lecture capture system market in 2021. The regions covered in the lecture capture systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The lecture capture systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lecture capture systems market statistics, including lecture capture systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lecture capture systems market share, detailed lecture capture systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lecture capture systems industry. This lecture capture systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rise in online education is expected to propel the growth of the lecture capture systems market.Online education is a type of education in which students utilize the internet to learn from their home computers.

Computer-based training, web-based training, internet-based training, online training, e-learning (electronic learning), m-learning (mobile learning), and computer-aided distant education are driving the lecture capture systems market.In 2022, according to LearnWorlds, an American-based course sales software, the top online learning platforms are Linkedin learning (Lynda), Udemy, Coursera, Skillshare, edX, and others.

According to find stack, a review website of software tools and services around 40% of Fortune 500 organizations use online learning to train their employees and the United States alone accounts for more than 31% of worldwide mobile learning spending. The rise in online education and e-learning platforms are driving the Lecture capture systems market.

Innovative technological developments of lecture capture systems software are shaping the lecture capture systems market.Innovative technological developments are a discovery of knowledge that advances technology and it is the trend that is followed by the companies in the lecture capture market.

For instance, in 2022, Panasonic, a Japanese multinational conglomerate company launched an all-in-one lecture capture and auto-tracking solution to improve data sharing and collaboration.The new solution provides a high-quality, multi-source experience that is adaptable to high-flexibility educational and business settings.

The solution makes use of Panasonic’s Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras’ face auto-tracking capability by merging auto-tracking server packages with lecture capture material and video management systems.

In April 2021, Panopto, an American-based software company acquired Ensemble Video for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, Panopto gained an access to the Ensemble video company’s video management software for K-12, higher education, and businesses.

As a result, new clients will utilize Panopto with this investment, increasing the company’s capacity to address the needs of K-12 educators and strengthening its world-class technical staff. Ensemble Video is a US-based video platform software company that does lecture capturing.

The countries covered in the lecture capture systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316991/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Russia’s Historic 100 Million-Ton Wheat Crop Piles Up at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wheat harvest could reach a historic 100 million tons, according to consultant SovEcon, with the commodity piling up at home as the nation struggles to export large volumes.Farmers across the country are finishing up the bountiful harvest after good growing conditions throughout the summer. The huge supply in the world’s top shipper would usually help to bring down world prices. But so far this season, government export taxes and logistical issues from its war in Ukraine

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    To help you identify investments that are most worthy of your hard-earned money, I offer my three highest-conviction ideas right now. All are outstanding businesses that are well-positioned to generate handsome returns for their shareowners in the coming years. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) helps businesses make better use of their data at a time when harvesting valuable insights from the cloud is becoming more important every day.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Meta is Not Laying People Off, It's Just Reducing Staff

    Earlier this summer, Mark Zuckerberg warned staff at Meta that the company would be "turning up the heat" on underperforming employees as it...

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Oops! Apple Forgot to Tell Us About the iPhone 14's Best Feature

    Phone-repair enthusiasts found a massive -- and welcome -- surprise inside Apple's latest and greatest iPhones.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • UnitedHealthcare and Peloton To Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform

    MINNETONKA, Minn. and NEW YORK, September 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded the...

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

    Tech billionaire says AI bot could one day be used in homes to make dinner, mow lawns and care for the elderly

  • Investors Find a Lot to Like in Tech, Even as a Market Bottom Remains Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates and sends technology stocks tumbling, it only gets harder to stay away from the sector. On the one hand, there’s so much to like: The Nasdaq 100 Index is now 35% cheaper than at its 2020 peak, megacap companies like Apple Inc. are still filling their coffers with cash and the earnings outlook shows no sign of a significant slowdown. The index fell 0.8% on Thursday and is down almost 30% so far this year.But, the Fed. The market c

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.