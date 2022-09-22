ReportLinker

Major players in the lecture capture systems market are Kaltura Inc. , Echo360 Inc. , Panopto, Sonic Foundry Inc. , Vbrick, YuJa Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education Inc. , Crestron Electronics Inc. , Vidizmo LLC, UbiCast, Epiphan Systems Inc.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316991/?utm_source=GNW

, OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Tegrity Inc., PowerCreator Info & Tech Co. Ltd., Winnov Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox and HABOOK Information Technology Inc.



The global lecture capture systems market is expected to grow from $5.44 billion in 2021 to $7.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The lecture capture systems market is expected to grow to $22.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 33.2%.



The lecture capture systems market consists of sales of lecture capture systems software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to an audio-video lecture recording software developed for classroom and business use and is referred to as a lecture capture system.It is used to record video presentations, manage video files, and transmit video material to a device.



It is most commonly used to record recurring lectures for an online course, a brief demonstration that’s replayed frequently, or even student speeches.



The main types of lecture capture systems are professional services, integration and maintenance services, and training services.Professional services are service-industry jobs that require advanced expertise in the arts or sciences.



Architects, accountants, engineers, physicians, attorneys, and teachers, for example, are required to have professional degrees or licenses as well as specialized talents. Lecture capture systems can be deployed on-premises, cloud using solutions in hardware, software by educational institutions, k-12, higher education, corporate.



North America was the largest region in the lecture capture system market in 2021. The regions covered in the lecture capture systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The lecture capture systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lecture capture systems market statistics, including lecture capture systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lecture capture systems market share, detailed lecture capture systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lecture capture systems industry. This lecture capture systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rise in online education is expected to propel the growth of the lecture capture systems market.Online education is a type of education in which students utilize the internet to learn from their home computers.



Computer-based training, web-based training, internet-based training, online training, e-learning (electronic learning), m-learning (mobile learning), and computer-aided distant education are driving the lecture capture systems market.In 2022, according to LearnWorlds, an American-based course sales software, the top online learning platforms are Linkedin learning (Lynda), Udemy, Coursera, Skillshare, edX, and others.



According to find stack, a review website of software tools and services around 40% of Fortune 500 organizations use online learning to train their employees and the United States alone accounts for more than 31% of worldwide mobile learning spending. The rise in online education and e-learning platforms are driving the Lecture capture systems market.



Innovative technological developments of lecture capture systems software are shaping the lecture capture systems market.Innovative technological developments are a discovery of knowledge that advances technology and it is the trend that is followed by the companies in the lecture capture market.



For instance, in 2022, Panasonic, a Japanese multinational conglomerate company launched an all-in-one lecture capture and auto-tracking solution to improve data sharing and collaboration.The new solution provides a high-quality, multi-source experience that is adaptable to high-flexibility educational and business settings.



The solution makes use of Panasonic’s Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras’ face auto-tracking capability by merging auto-tracking server packages with lecture capture material and video management systems.



In April 2021, Panopto, an American-based software company acquired Ensemble Video for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, Panopto gained an access to the Ensemble video company’s video management software for K-12, higher education, and businesses.



As a result, new clients will utilize Panopto with this investment, increasing the company’s capacity to address the needs of K-12 educators and strengthening its world-class technical staff. Ensemble Video is a US-based video platform software company that does lecture capturing.



The countries covered in the lecture capture systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316991/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



