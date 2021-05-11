U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,152.10
    -36.33 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,269.16
    -473.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,389.43
    -12.43 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.99
    -5.71 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    +0.13 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2149
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6240
    +0.0220 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4138
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6500
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,423.16
    +481.99 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.93
    +1,271.26 (+523.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.99
    -175.69 (-2.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.59
    -909.71 (-3.08%)
     

Led by ex-Amazonians, Acquco raises $160M to buy and scale e-commerce businesses

Mary Ann Azevedo
·6 min read

There has been a flurry of investments in startups focused on acquiring third-party sellers on Amazon and helping them build their businesses.

The latest is Acquco, which aims to stand out from the others in that it was formed by a pair of founders -- Raunak Nirmal and Wiley Zhang -- who actually worked at Amazon, and then built multimillion-dollar businesses on its platform.

The New York City-based startup has raised $160 million in debt and equity in a Series A round that it says will fund its “aggressive growth plans.” CoVenture, Singh Capital Partners, Crossbeam and other notable investors such as GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani put money in the equity portion of the round. Acquco would not disclose the valuation at which the money was raised, nor the exact breakdown of debt and equity, other than to say "a significant portion was equity." But CEO Raunak Nirmal did share a few other notable things.

For one, the company has already scaled to over $100 million in revenue since its founding (in a year’s time) while deploying less than $2 million of equity capital. Plus, it’s been profitable “since day one,” he said.

Nirmal also claims that Acquco’s proprietary technology and “proven playbooks” give it an edge against competitors such as Thrasio and Perch. Specifically, the company says it helps Amazon sellers exit their business within 30 days and continue to scale their business “to the next level” post-acquisition. It also claims to offer flexible terms and that it does not prevent entrepreneurs from selling again on Amazon.

Target Global leads $150M round for Amazon Marketplace consolidator Branded

Acquco says it identifies the best businesses to acquire, and leverages what it describes as “flexible founder-friendly deal structures,” which essentially gives sellers a way to make money from the exit and then still get a cut of revenues down the line. The company claims that it on average achieves over 100% revenue growth after migrating brands onto its platform.

Forming Acquco was not an overnight story, but rather was years in the making.

“My first job out of college was actually at Amazon. I worked as a business analyst on the merchant technologies team there, which was really focused on third-party selling and helping empower third-party sellers to grow on the platform and then just growing that segment of the business,” Nirmal recalls. “At the time, third-party selling was smaller than the retail side for Amazon.”

Where is the e-commerce app ecosystem headed in 2021?

A lot has changed since then, of course, as that segment of the e-commerce giant’s business has grown dramatically.

In recent years, most sales on Amazon have come through Amazon Marketplace, where millions of outside sellers compete to find customers. Many pay Amazon to store and ship their goods, making them eligible for Prime shipping through an arrangement known as Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA. This is where Acquco is focusing.

While at Amazon years ago, Nirmal was tasked with starting a brand on the site so he could better understand sellers’ pain points, as well as the tools that could be built “to really help them grow.”

Eventually, Nirmal left Amazon to pursue selling on Amazon full time because the brand he’d started ended up selling over $7 million in its first year. After that, he and COO Zhang built and sold multiple brands in the Amazon ecosystem before going on to consult for “some of the largest sellers in the marketplace,” primarily based in China but selling in the U.S. market.

“A lot of these guys are actually public companies now,” Nirmal said.

The duo went on to co-found a seller outsourcing firm in the Philippines, which helps to minimize the cost of operating the brands for sellers and make it more accessible for sellers that don't have a huge team to build something on Amazon.

Then they founded a company called Refund Labs, a seller tool that helps sellers essentially automatically identify issues in the payments that they receive from Amazon as well as recover money on their behalf for things like inventory that gets damaged or lost or the fees that are being charged that might be incorrect.

Nirmal stepped down as CEO of Refund Labs to form Acquco.

“What we wanted to do is take this knowledge and experience that we really have built up over the last seven years, and apply it in the best way possible,” Nirmal told TechCrunch. “And rather than building brands from the ground up, or consulting for some of these large sellers, we thought, 'Why not go and buy the best brands, and then help grow them using our expertise?' ”

The company says its proprietary algorithms analyze thousands of criteria sets and millions of data inputs “to automate and maximize the performance of the core functions within supply chain and brand management” across their portfolio.

Acquco plans to use its new capital to enter “hypergrowth mode,” according to Chief Strategy Officer Jerel Ho, who most recently led corporate development and strategy at WeWork, where he closed over $40 billion in M&A deals.

Berlin Brands Group commits $302M to acquire D2C and Amazon merchants

The startup has the ambitious goal of scaling its portfolio to over $500 million in revenue by 2022. It plans to put the new money toward continuing to build out its technology platform -- including tools that can automate the management of an entire brand on Amazon and across other retail channels -- as well as continuing to acquire brands. It’s also, naturally, going to do some hiring.

“We’ve done a lot with very little,” Ho told TechCrunch. “But hyper growth plans require a much larger team across all functions.”

CoVenture founder Ali Hamed says that the Amazon third-party seller ecosystem does $200 billion of revenue and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 50%.

“It's the most attractive market we've seen since founding our firm,” he told TechCrunch. “And of all the people we've talked to, Raunak is as plugged into the Amazon ecosystem as anyone we could find. In many ways, he taught us how to look, think and deploy capital into the market.”

To say Hamed is bullish on Acquco would be an understatement. Since first investing in the company in 2020, Nirmal “has exceeded” all of CoVenture’s expectations.

“We've been begging him to take more money every three months since writing our first check,” Hamed added. “Raunak is able to help buy businesses and make them better than they ever were before. He has a vision of how to operate these assets post-purchase that other operators who are not Amazon-native just don't have.”

Besides Thrasio, other players in the space that have recently raised funding include Branded, which recently launched its own roll-up business on $150 million in funding, as well as Berlin Brands Group, SellerX, Heyday, Heroes and Perch. And, Valoreo, a Mexico City-based acquirer of e-commerce businesses, raised $50 million of equity and debt financing in a seed funding round announced in February.

Thrasio raises $750M more in equity for its Amazon roll-up play

Recommended Stories

  • Flipkart in talks to raise $1 billion ahead of IPO

    Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has hit the market to raise about $1 billion at up to $30 billion valuation in a pre-IPO financing round, two people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The Bangalore-based startup, which sold majority stake to Walmart for $16 billion in 2018, initiated fundraise possibilities with some investors earlier this year and has since grown more serious and hired bankers. Several major investors of Flipkart declined to comment on fundraise talks early this month and the e-commerce firm didn't respond to a request for comment.

  • SoftBank leads $1 billion investment in e-commerce company THG

    LONDON (Reuters) -Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce company THG Plc has raised more than $1 billion in new equity, including $730 million from Japan's SoftBank Group. The deal gives SoftBank a stake of just under 10% in the Manchester-based company formerly known as The Hut Group, and an option to invest a further $1.6 billion into THG's technology arm THG Ingenuity. THG owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic, makeup brand Illamasqua and beauty box service Glossybox, as well as supplements firm Myprotein.

  • 6 Private Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings Are Opening to the Public for Virtual Tours This Weekend

    A rare behind-the-scenes look at one of America's most renowned architects.

  • Engageli nabs $33M more for its collaborative video-based teaching platform

    Having better tools to teach remotely are critical for situations when the physical experience has to be shut down, but even when things are "back to normal", better tech can still enhance what educators and students can do, and to whom teaching can be delivered. Now, a startup betting on virtual learning -- and investing in the innovation to deliver that -- is announcing a round of funding as it continues to expand its business. Engageli, which has built an online teaching platform from the ground up -- providing not just its own built-in-house video technology to deliver lectures and enable conversations, but tools to enable students to "sit" in study groups to work together; and features to share and annotate lecture notes, take quizzes and more -- has picked up $33 million in funding.

  • Exeger takes $38M to ramp up production of its flexible solar cells for self-powered gadgets

    Sweden's Exeger, which for over a decade has been developing flexible solar cell technology (called Powerfoyle) that it touts as efficient enough to power gadgets solely with light, has taken in another tranche of funding to expand its manufacturing capabilities by opening a second factory in the country. The $38 million raise is comprised of $20M in debt financing from Swedbank and Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK), with a loan amounting to $12M from Swedbank (partly underwritten by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) under the guarantee of investment credits for companies with innovations) and SEK issuing a loan amounting to $8M (partly underwritten by the pan-EU European Investment Fund (EIF)); along with $18M through a directed share issue to Ilija Batljan Invest AB.

  • Tesla Stock Is Dropping Again. Now It Might Have a China Problem.

    Tesla sales in China fell in April, according to reports. That's bad news for the EV giant: China is the largest market in the world for electric cars.

  • Cycode raises $20M to secure DevOps pipelines

    Israeli security startup Cycode, which specializes in helping enterprises secure their DevOps pipelines and prevent code tampering, today announced that it has raised a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners. Cycode's focus was squarely on securing source code in its early days, but thanks to the advent of infrastructure as code (IaC), policies as code and similar processes, it has expanded its scope.

  • Preparing for a hurricane in advance

    Plan your hurricane evacuation in advance; it's never too early to do so. The worst you can do in the event of a hurricane is prepare at the last minute.

  • StuDocu raises $50M as its note-sharing network for college students passes 15M users

    Whether learning online or taking a class in person, every student knows all too well how important it is to have good notes from your classes as a key way to remember and apply what you've been taught. Now, an Amsterdam-based startup called StuDocu, which has built a big and profitable business by way of a platform to help source and share the best student-created class notes, is announcing $50 million in funding on the heels of huge growth -- a sign of demand and opportunity in the space. Both PitchBook and Crunchbase note only about $1.5 million raised before now, but in fact CEO Marnix Broer tells me that it had quietly raised just under $10 million before now with previous investors including Piton Capital, Peak Capital and Point Nine Capital.

  • DataRobot expands platform and announces Zepl acquisition

    DataRobot, the Boston-based automated machine learning startup, had a bushel of announcements this morning as it expanded its platform to give technical and nontechnical users alike something new. It also announced it has acquired Zepl, giving it an advanced development environment where data scientists can bring their own code to DataRobot. The two companies did not share the acquisition price.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • The U.K. Deficit That Risks Cutting the Pound’s Rally Short

    (Bloomberg) -- A hole in Britain’s finances is starting to worry economists and stoke concerns about the pound. This time, the vast budget deficit created by the pandemic is not the issue.The focus is gradually shifting to the current-account shortfall, the difference between money coming into the U.K. and money going out. The gap is forecast to reach its widest since World War II this year as Britain grapples with post-Brexit ties with the European Union and an imports-fueled rebound from the pandemic.That will test the willingness of foreign investors to keep on funding the spending habits of the nation by buying British assets. Data on Wednesday will likely show that the U.K. had one of its biggest trade deficits on record in the first full quarter since completing the withdrawal deal with the EU.“A big jump in the trade deficit can put into question whether it can be sustained by capital flows,” said Sonali Punhani, European Economist at Credit Suisse. “This can increase the premium investors demand to invest in U.K. assets.”The deficit is adding to the longer-term risks gathering over the pound, which also include the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum. While the currency has rallied this year amid a brightening economic outlook, strategists say further significant gains are unlikely.The current-account gap, which also includes flows of investment income, may almost double to 6.4% of economic output this year, according to the U.K.’s fiscal watchdog. The forecast reflects an export performance hobbled by Brexit and strong demand for foreign-made goods as the economy rebounds at pace from the pandemic.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“It’s well known that the U.K. is a serial borrower from the rest of the world. One of the potential consequences of recovering earlier and more quickly than the rest of the world is the U.K.’s current account deficit widens even further as export growth lags imports. That’s likely to catch the eye of investors if the U.K.’s recovery proceeds as expected.”-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist.The Bank of England, which upgraded the U.K.’s economic outlook significantly last week, predicts an 8.5% surge in imports and almost no growth in exports. The International Monetary Fund says Britain will have the biggest shortfall among major industrial nations.In recent years, Britain has had no problems funding the gap. Foreigners attracted by a robust legal and financial systems and the prospect of decent investment returns have proved eager buyers of British firms and high-end London properties. They also bought U.K. equities and debt.While they may continue to regard the U.K. as a good bet -- the economy is forecast to outgrow its major peers this year -- Brexit has raised some awkward questions.The U.K. is no longer part of the EU single market, access to which was a key reason for many firms choosing to invest in Britain.The government also appears to have jettisoned the idea of trying to lure investors by turning Britain into a “Singapore of Europe” with low taxes and light-touch regulation. In his March budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised taxes to levels not seen in half a century, with businesses bearing the brunt, in an effort to rein in the biggest budget deficit in peacetime.In a recent research report, RBC Capital Markets said Britain can no longer count on being a “natural haven” for foreign direct investment, with neither the pound nor U.K. equities currently trading at cheap levels.“There is no strong reason to think there will be a flood of foreign capital inflows looking to pick up bargains,” said RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole.Cole sees the pound falling to $1.25 and 91 pence per euro by the end of this year and weakening further in 2022. Sterling is currently at $1.41 and 86 pence per euro.To be sure, large current-account deficits do not hold the fear they did in past decades, when crises were precipitated by attempts to support fixed exchange rates by exhausting gold and currency reserves. The 1967 devaluation of the pound that humiliated Harold Wilson’s Labour government followed years of balance of payments problems.Now the pound floats freely, meaning that the exchange rate can fall to a level where foreign investors once again find British assets attractive, sparing Britain an abrupt funding crisis.With British assets owned by foreigners now worth around six times the size of the economy, an adjustment may not be without pain, however. Cole at RBC points out that recent inflows have shifted toward loans and deposits -- “hot money” that could quickly leave the country if sentiment on Britain soured.“Seemingly unsustainable deficits can be sustained for a very long period and they don’t seem to matter until they do matter,” he said on Monday. “When they do, nothing else seems to matter.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Surging Factory Prices Add to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices surged more than expected in April, fueled by rapid gains in commodity prices, adding to global inflation concerns.The producer price index rose 6.8% from a year earlier, its fastest pace since October 2017, following a 4.4% gain in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The median forecast was for a 6.5% increase. Consumer prices increased 0.9% on year, slightly below the 1% gain projected by economists.The commodities boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has stoked concerns about inflation around the world. With China being the world’s biggest exporter, its rising cost pressures for the nation’s factories pose another risk to global inflation as manufacturers start passing on higher prices to retailers.Surging factory prices stem from “a combination of domestic and international factors,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. They include strong domestic demand for raw materials due to continued momentum of infrastructure and property projects in China, as well as expectations of higher material prices globally thanks to the U.S. infrastructure building plan, Pang said.China’s central bank said PPI may be boosted in the second and third quarters by gains in commodity prices, although the surge will likely stabilize later amid an increase in global production. The risks of imported inflation are overall controllable because the higher price of raw materials have little impact on the consumer price index, the People’s Bank of China said in its first-quarter monetary policy report published Tuesday evening.Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday after a technology-led Wall Street tumble as surging commodity prices stoked concern about inflation. A U.S. CPI report Wednesday is also forecast to show a strong gain in April.Click here for a breakdown of China’s April producer prices The NBS said the gain in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production and rising prices of iron ore and non-ferrous metal. Consumer inflation, meanwhile, remained relatively subdued amid lower pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket.Central bankers from the U.S. Federal Reserve on down maintain that recent price gains are temporary. In China, policy makers insist the impact of commodity prices on the domestic economy will be limited and that price growth remains generally under control. Still, officials have pledged to strengthen controls on the raw-materials market to limit costs to companies.The widening gap between CPI and PPI “suggests an uneven recovery of the economy,” said Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up.” Wages are lagging and the central bank will likely keep its policy stance “largely neutral,” he said.The People’s Bank of China is seeking to scale back the stimulus it pumped into the economy during the pandemic last year, worried by the build up of debt. Economists expect policy makers to slow the pace of credit expansion rather than raise interest rates. The Communist Party’s Politburo, China’s top decision-making body, said last month there won’t be any sharp reversal of macroeconomic policies.China aims to keep consumer inflation at around 3% this year, but an NBS official said in a recent interview that the headline index is expected to be “significantly lower” than the official target in 2021.(Updates with comment from China’s central bank in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Goes on Wild Ride as Musk Calls It a ‘Hustle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dogecoin investors had a wild ride this weekend.After hitting a record on Saturday ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the digital currency began to fall hours before the show began and continued to drop as he delivered his opening monologue.A SpaceX deal Sunday gave the digital currency a short-lived boost. It traded at 55.5 cents as of 8:30 p.m. in New York, down 15% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko, with a trading range of 43.2 cents to 66.7 cents in the past one day.In the agreement, Musk’s commercial rocket company will launch a mission to the Moon in 2022 with a so-called cubesat -- a mini satellite used for space research -- from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.The trading swings began on Saturday as Dogecoin traders around the world were organizing watch parties for the broadcast featuring its most prominent supporter. Following an initial slump, the digital currency bounced back briefly toward the end of the show, after the billionaire called it a “hustle” in the “Weekend Update” segment.In the skit, Musk jumped into the character of a bow-tied, bespectacled financial expert and was repeatedly quizzed about Dogecoin. After delivering textbook answers, he was asked whether the currency was just a hoax, to which he responded, “Yeah, it’s a hustle.”He ended the skit howling, “to the moon!” -- a reference he repeated in his tweet about the SpaceX announcement on Sunday.Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as an internet meme in 2013, has surged more than 21,000% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.Musk, 49, has been among its biggest boosters, along with Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons. Still, crypto volatility has prompted urgent warnings from central bankers -- as recently as Thursday -- that people buying in should be prepared to lose all of their money.Musk’s Tesla Inc. announced in February that it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, and the head of the electric-car giant himself has spoken of the digital asset in favorable terms. He has a $183.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Updates percentage gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

    The U.S. dollar hit a 2-1/2-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currency's value. In recent years, rising inflation expectations have helped the dollar because investors assumed the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in response to higher prices.

  • Tech Sends Stocks Down With Inflation Angst Rising: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks lower as surging commodity prices stoked concern about whether inflation will derail a growth rebound in the world’s largest economy and spoil a record stock rally.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 2.6% amid the growing anxiety over inflation, which can threaten longer-horizon revenues typical of the sector. Tesla and Apple were among the biggest decliners. The ARK Innovation ETF resumed its slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 35,000 for the first time. The benchmark S&P 500 fell from an all-time high. Treasury yields edged higher as traders brace for a busy week of auctions.“Amid these new highs remember that the market doesn’t move only in one direction,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “While a full economic recovery may already be priced into the market, the weak employment data could have temporarily eased worries about too-hot inflation and the necessity of interest rate hikes to combat it.” Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10%, adding to concern about inflation. West Texas Intermediate fluctuated after a cyberattack forced the closure of a key U.S. pipeline, which operators hope to reopen by the end of the week.Meanwhile, the pound climbed to its highest level since February after U.K. elections denied Scotland’s main independence party an outright majority and strengthened the grip of the Conservatives.The run-up in raw materials is intensifying debate ahead of a U.S. CPI report Wednesday that is forecast to show price pressures increased in April. The data will be closely watched by policy makers at the Federal Reserve trying to gauge the speed of the recovery after job growth significantly undershot forecasts.“People have been gravitating to value -- now you can find growth outside of tech,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As inflation expectations continue to move higher, that’s more beneficial for the value side of the trade.”Read more: Inflation Debate Hits Emerging Markets as Pimco Stands Firm The MLIV Question of the Day: How Could Highest CPI in Decade Hit Assets?Here are some key events to watch this week:A range of Fed speakers are due this week, including Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, among othersChinese inflation data are due TuesdayOPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates TuesdayU.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1%, more than any closing loss since March 18 as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%, more than any closing loss since March 18The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, more than any closing loss since April 30The MSCI World index fell 0.6%, more than any closing loss since May 4CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 19The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2142The British pound surged 1.1%, more than any closing gain since April 19The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.76 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, more than any closing gain since April 29Germany’s 10-year yield advanced zero basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since April 29Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 10For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca runs into 'meaningful' investor revolt over pay

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said a "meaningful proportion" of its shareholders voted against CEO Pascal Soriot's improved pay package on Tuesday, exposing a rift as the drugmaker deals with problems surrounding its COVID-19 vaccine. At its annual investor meeting, 60.19% of votes cast were in favour, AstraZeneca said, adding that it would "engage and listen to ensure investors' concerns regarding the approach to executive remuneration are understood." Large corporations typically win about 90% support for their pay in annual advisory votes, compensation consultants say, making narrow-win results such as AstraZeneca's effectively a call to review the programme and talk to shareholders.

  • Goldman Sachs director reportedly quits after striking it rich in Dogecoin

    Exec departs after a 14-year career.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.