U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,922.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,444.75
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    +4.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.71
    +0.26 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.35
    -1.60 (-7.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,064.08
    +1,566.15 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.84
    +33.96 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.05
    -17.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

LED Fog Lamp Market to Garner $2.68 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

[235 Pages Report] Rise in implementation of favorable government regulations towards road safety propel the growth of the global LED fog lamp market. However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the temporary closure of LED fog lamp industries and caused disruptions in the supply chain, leading to difficulty in supplying raw materials and finished goods. Prominent Players: DLAA Industrial Co., Ltd, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., IPF Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Marelli., Osram Licht AG, PIAA Corporation, Sammoon Lighting Co.,Ltd, Valeo.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LED fog lamp market generated $727.44 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in implementation of the government regulations and changing concerns toward road safety drive the growth of the global LED fog lamp market. However, high cost of the LED fog lamps and decrease in production and sale of automotive restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in adoption of the vehicle electrification and entering into contracts and agreements with automotive OEMs present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13493

COVID-19 Scenario of LED Fog Lamp Market:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of LED fog lamp industries, thereby adversely affected the production facilities.

  • It further disrupted the supply chain, leading to difficulty in the supply of raw materials and finished goods. This, in turn, affected the market demand and reduced sales.

  • However, there are most probable chances of sales momentum for the LED fog lamp from 2022, owing to green mobility initiatives post-pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global LED fog lamp market based on position, sales channel, vertical type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13493

Based on position, the front segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rear segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13493

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global LED fog lamp market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global LED fog lamp market analyzed in the research include DLAA Industrial Co., Ltd, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., IPF Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Marelli., Osram Licht AG, PIAA Corporation, Sammoon Lighting Co., Ltd, Valeo.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13493


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Headlight Market by Technology (Halogen, Xenon/Hid and Led), Type (Front, Rear and Ambient), Uses (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck and Bus), Function (On/Off Function, Bending/Cornering, High Beam Assist and Headlight Leveling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Lighting Market by Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, and LED), Vehicle Type (ICE (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Application (Front/Headlamps, Rear Lighting, Side, Interior Lighting), and Product Sale (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket Products): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Automotive LED Lighting Market by Technology (Halogen, LED, and Xenon), Application (Headlamp, DRL, Sidelights, Turning Lights, CHMSL, Tail Light, Brake Light, Interior Illumination Light, and Interior Indication Light), Sales (OEM and Aftermarket), and Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Bus, and Truck): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Tail Light Holder Market by Terminal Gender (Female and Male) and Type of Vehicle (Commercial & Heavy Vehicles and Two-Wheelers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Automotive Laser Headlight Market by Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), and End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Headlight Bulb Market by Number of Filaments (One and Two), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, and Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Brake Light Switch Market by Type (Front Side and Driver Side) and Sales (OEMs and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is struggling to solve its debt crisis, while there are increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Evergrande vows to cut its debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. The central bank names Evergrande in a report as one of the few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it says could cause systemic risk.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Top Stocks to Buy Today According to Rob Koehn’s Ivy Lane Capital

    In this article, we will take a look at top stocks to buy according to Rob Koehn’s Ivy Lane Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Rob Koehn’s history, investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to see the 5 Top Stocks to Buy Today According to Rob Koehn’s Ivy Lane Capital. […]

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 11 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best IPO stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, and go directly to the 5 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now. Wall Street has been witnessing a frenzy of initial public offerings (IPOs) for quite some time now. As […]