The LED lighting market size is estimated to be USD 75.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 124.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The booming lighting industry contributes most to the rising demand for energy-efficient products and modifications in the existing lighting products using LED technology. Moreover, technological innovations and rising environmental concerns have further accelerated the market growth in the region.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LED Lighting Market by Installation, Product Type, Sales Channel, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04626495/?utm_source=GNW
Competitive manufacturing costs, high economic growth rate, and large-scale industrial constructions in residential and commercial segments are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the LED lighting market

Decorative luminaireto register highest growthbetween 2022 to 2027.
Decorative luminaires are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The easy availability of decorative lights with a variety of color combinations in attractive shapes and sizes for interior decoration, coupled with the growing use of highly energy-efficient products to reduce energy bills, is the major factor propelling the growth of the market.

Bullet, candle, flare, globe, and any other decorative lamp shapes, integrated chandeliers, single-head pendants, wall sconces, lanterns, and cove luminaire products fall under the category of decorative lighting. Commercial and hospitality applications contribute most to increasing demand for decorative lighting.

Lamps segment to account for a larger share of the LED lighting market in 2022.
A-type and T-type lamps have high penetration in residential applications, which, in turn, leads to a larger market size of the overall lamps category compared to luminaires.The enormous rise in the use of LED lighting solutions has changed every aspect of modern life.

The modern technology equipped with LED lamps enables improved efficiency with low maintenance costs.The warm light from the LED lamps allows for complete brightness without energy loss.

Compared to the lifespan of average incandescent bulbs, the lifespan of an LED light is far superior.A-type LED lamps are also referred to as plug-and-play.

These lamps directly replace traditional lamps such as compact fluorescent (CFL) and linear fluorescent. A-type lamps are considered the classic type of light bulb that has been used for general-purpose lighting for over 100 years.

The streets and roads application segment likely to dominate the outdoor LED lighting market from 2022 to 2027
According to market estimates, The streets and roads segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and government efforts to reduce energy consumption with the adoption of LED lighting solutions.Streets and roadways are continuously illuminated; hence, there is a high requirement for energy.

Therefore, switching to LED lighting is a better choice. Streets and roadways are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to LED lighting market players.

Asia Pacific followed by Middle East, and Africa region likely to witness higher growth rate from 2022 t0 2027

The LED lighting market has enormous potential in the Asia Pacific region, and it is anticipated that consumers would accept these systems as an integral part of digitalized households.Increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific contribute significantly to the growth of the LED lighting market in the region.

The thriving electrical and electronics industry in Asia Pacific also supports the growth of the LED lighting market.In the last few years, LED lighting has become the dominant artificial light source and is preferred over all the conventional light sources such as incandescent bulbs, CFL and fluorescent lamps, high-pressure sodium lamps, and metal halide lamps in the region.

The LED lighting market in RoW is growing slowly compared to other regions; however, emerging economies such as South Africa and the GCC countries in the Middle East are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

A variety of executives from key organizations operating in the LED lighting market were interviewed in-depth, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.
• By Company Type: Tier 1-20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3-35%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives-35%, Managers-25%, and Others- 40%
• By Region:North America-45%,Europe-25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, andRoW-10%

Signify Holding (Netherlands), Acuity Brands (US), OSRAM (Germany), Savant Systems (GE Lighting) (US), Hubbell Lighting (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), Cree Lighting (Ideal Industries) (US), Dialight (UK), and Samsung (South Korea)are the key players in the LED lighting market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the LED lighting market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecaststhe LED lighting marketbased onproduct type, installation, sales channel, application, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the LED lighting market.

It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall LED lighting market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04626495/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


