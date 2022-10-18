LED Lighting Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 5.81 Bn, Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Drive Growth -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED lighting market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 5.81 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
Key Highlights
The report recognizes the following as the key players in the LED lighting market in North America: Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, among others.
LED lighting market in North America is fragmented in nature.
Market to observe 10.91% YOY growth in 2022.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional highlights
Market Dynamics
The LED lighting market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The decline in cost is primarily due to government subsidies for semiconductor equipment, such as metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). Hence, LED manufacturers are ramping up their LED production capacities. Moreover, government support has enabled vendors to lower variable costs associated with manufacturing. This, in turn, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.
The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading our FREE PDF Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The North American LED lighting market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are identified based on revenue and market dominance in terms of experience, product portfolio, geographical presence, financial condition, R&D, and customer base. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify, with an increase in product or service extensions, innovations in technology, and M&A.
Key Segments
The LED lighting market in North America is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others. The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of smart cities and increasing smart home penetration in the region. The rise in urban population impact leads an increase in the use of LED lighting systems. In addition, consumers are focusing on personalized lights for home decoration. To promote the use of energy-efficient lighting, governments of North American countries such as the US are offering subsidies on LED lighting, which is leading to a decline in the prices of LED lights. The sales of LED lights are expected to be high during the forecast period because of their benefits, including color tuning, brightness tuning, and a longer lifespan compared with other lights.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the LED lighting market in North America report:
Market Player Information
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Our customers who purchased this report also bought
LED Lighting Market in South Korea by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the LED lighting market in South Korea segmentation by application (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others) and product (LED lamps and LED luminaires). The LED lighting market in South Korea's share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Outdoor LED Market in India Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the outdoor LED market in India segmentation by application (billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, LED matrix board, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The outdoor LED market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.
LED Lighting Market in North America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.91
Regional analysis
North America
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 LED luminaires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Acuity Brands Inc.
11.4 ams AG
11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc
11.6 EPISTAR Corp.
11.7 General Electric Co.
11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
11.9 LITE ON Technology Corp.
11.10 Lumileds Holding BV
11.11 Signify NV
11.12 SMART Global Holdings Inc
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-lighting-market-size-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-5-81-bn-declining-manufacturing-cost-of-leds-to-drive-growth--technavio-301651028.html
SOURCE Technavio