LED Lighting Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 5.81 Bn, Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Drive Growth -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED lighting market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 5.81 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026

Key Highlights

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the LED lighting market in North America: Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, among others.

  • LED lighting market in North America is fragmented in nature.

  • Market to observe 10.91% YOY growth in 2022.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional highlights

Market Dynamics

The LED lighting market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The decline in cost is primarily due to government subsidies for semiconductor equipment, such as metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). Hence, LED manufacturers are ramping up their LED production capacities. Moreover, government support has enabled vendors to lower variable costs associated with manufacturing. This, in turn, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading our FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The North American LED lighting market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are identified based on revenue and market dominance in terms of experience, product portfolio, geographical presence, financial condition, R&D, and customer base. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify, with an increase in product or service extensions, innovations in technology, and M&A.

Key Segments

The LED lighting market in North America is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others. The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of smart cities and increasing smart home penetration in the region. The rise in urban population impact leads an increase in the use of LED lighting systems. In addition, consumers are focusing on personalized lights for home decoration. To promote the use of energy-efficient lighting, governments of North American countries such as the US are offering subsidies on LED lighting, which is leading to a decline in the prices of LED lights. The sales of LED lights are expected to be high during the forecast period because of their benefits, including color tuning, brightness tuning, and a longer lifespan compared with other lights.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the LED lighting market in North America report:

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

LED Lighting Market in South Korea by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the LED lighting market in South Korea segmentation by application (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others) and product (LED lamps and LED luminaires). The LED lighting market in South Korea's share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Outdoor LED Market in India Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the outdoor LED market in India segmentation by application (billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, LED matrix board, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The outdoor LED market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

LED Lighting Market in North America Scope 

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.91

Regional analysis

North America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 LED luminaires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 11.4 ams AG

  • 11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 11.6 EPISTAR Corp.

  • 11.7 General Electric Co.

  • 11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.9 LITE ON Technology Corp.

  • 11.10 Lumileds Holding BV

  • 11.11 Signify NV

  • 11.12 SMART Global Holdings Inc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-lighting-market-size-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-5-81-bn-declining-manufacturing-cost-of-leds-to-drive-growth--technavio-301651028.html

SOURCE Technavio

