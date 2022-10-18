LED Lighting Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 5.81 Bn, Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Drive Growth -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED lighting market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 5.81 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026

Key Highlights

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the LED lighting market in North America: Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, among others.

LED lighting market in North America is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 10.91% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics

The LED lighting market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The decline in cost is primarily due to government subsidies for semiconductor equipment, such as metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). Hence, LED manufacturers are ramping up their LED production capacities. Moreover, government support has enabled vendors to lower variable costs associated with manufacturing. This, in turn, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The North American LED lighting market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are identified based on revenue and market dominance in terms of experience, product portfolio, geographical presence, financial condition, R&D, and customer base. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify, with an increase in product or service extensions, innovations in technology, and M&A.

Key Segments

The LED lighting market in North America is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others. The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of smart cities and increasing smart home penetration in the region. The rise in urban population impact leads an increase in the use of LED lighting systems. In addition, consumers are focusing on personalized lights for home decoration. To promote the use of energy-efficient lighting, governments of North American countries such as the US are offering subsidies on LED lighting, which is leading to a decline in the prices of LED lights. The sales of LED lights are expected to be high during the forecast period because of their benefits, including color tuning, brightness tuning, and a longer lifespan compared with other lights.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the LED lighting market in North America report:

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

LED Lighting Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.91 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

