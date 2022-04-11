U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

LED Market to Garner $192.7 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Rise in demand for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting and government initiatives toward LED adoption have boosted the growth of the global LED market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "LED Market by Product (LED Lamps, LED Fixtures), by Applications (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting), by End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." As per the report, the global LED industry was accounted for $78.69 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $192.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Rise in demand for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting and government initiatives toward LED adoption have boosted the growth of the global LED market. However, high initial cost of LED lighting systems and voltage temperature & sensitivity dependence hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in need to replace traditional lighting system would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 170+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/149

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic forced governments to impose strict restrictions on workforce and travel. This hampered the supply chain & production and reduced demand & spending across several sectors.

  • The decline in infrastructure development activities and installation hampered the market.

  • However, the demand for UV LED lights from the medical industry increased during the pandemic. Thus, several market players invest heavily in smart lighting system.

The LED Lamps Segment Dominated the Market

By product, the LED lamps segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global LED market. However, the LED fixtures segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, due to their long-life rating and adoption for visual lighting.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/149

The Outdoor Lighting Segment to Portray the Highest CAGR Through 2030

By application, the outdoor lighting segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in need for longer service life of light panel and bulbs in outdoor applications. However, the indoor lighting segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global LED market, owing to flexible design, prolonged durability of LEDs, and energy efficiency.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, Held the Highest Share

By region, the global LED market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for low-power consumption lighting solutions.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/149?reqfor=covid

Major Market Players

  • Cree, Inc.

  • General Electric Company

  • Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Lumens Co., Ltd.

  • LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

  • Nichia Corporation

  • Lumileds Holding B.V.

  • Osram Licht AG

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market is Projected to Reach $172.95 Billion by 2030

Outdoor LED Display Market is Projected to Reach $14,522.40 Million by 2030

Mini LED Display Market is Expected to Reach $1.90 Billion by 2027

Industrial LED Market is Projected to Reach $20.16 Billion by 2026

Emergency Lighting Market is Projected to Reach $10.73 Billion by 2030

Human Centric Lighting Market size is Expected to Reach $14.95 Billion by 2030

U.S. Large Screen Display Market is Projected to Reach $8.45 Billion by 2030

Pre-Book Now With 10% Discount:

Surface Mounted LED Display Market: Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

GaN Micro LED Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Specialty Lighting Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-market-to-garner-192-7-bn-globally-by-2030-at-8-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301522744.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

