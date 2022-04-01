LED Market Size to Grow by USD 96.82 bn| 50% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED Market value is expected to grow by USD 96.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs, growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies, and enforcement of the Minamata Convention on mercury will offer immense growth opportunities. However high average cost per fixture, technical challenges, lack of standardization will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

LED Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

LED Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Product

LED Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our led market report covers the following areas:

LED Market size

LED Market trends

LED Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the led market growth during the next few years.

LED Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The LED market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acuity Brands Inc.

ams AG

Bridgelux Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

LumiLEDs Holding BV

Nichia Corp.

Signify NV

SMART Global Holdings Inc.

WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.

LED Market Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the semiconductors market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

LED Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist LED market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the LED market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the led market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LED market vendors

LED Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 96.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiLED Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., LumiLEDs Holding BV, Nichia Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., and WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

General lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Backlight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acuity Brands Inc.

ams AG

Bridgelux Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Lumileds Holding BV

Nichia Corp.

Signify NV

SMART Global Holdings Inc.

WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

