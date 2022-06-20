U.S. markets closed

LED Video Walls Market Attracts Promising Sales Prospects from Retail and Education Sectors, Says TMR Review

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rise in the demand for LED video walls for different types of sports events is fueling revenue growth in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A review by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global LED video walls market to register growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Based on the service type, the demand for installation type LED video wall is being increasing in the recent years owing to surge in the use of LED video walls in different applications including sports, education, and hotel & restaurants. This service type is gaining traction as it offers ease in brand communication, helps in fulfilling requirements of private and corporate event clients, and utilizes approximately 30% less energy in sports bar using direct-lit LED technology. This, in turn, is creating profitable prospects in the LED video walls market, notes a study by TMR.

The demand for installation types LED video walls is being increasing owing to increasing utilization of digital advertising strategies by companies from different e-commerce companies including Adidas, Nike, Zara, H & M, MAC Cosmetics, and NYX Cosmetics in order to increase their sales. Owing to such factors, the LED video walls market size is estimated to expand at promising pace and gain a value of US$ 53.4 Bn by 2031.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10271

LED Video Walls Market: Key Findings

  • Outdoor LED display video wall manufacturers around the world are gaining prominent sales prospects owing to different features of these products including high brightness, sturdy designs, energy saving and water resistant nature, and finer pixel pitches for outdoor. Thus, rise in the adoption of outdoor LED screens is resulting into profitable prospects for the outdoor LED display video wall manufacturers.

  • LED video walls are gaining traction owing to their ability to offer high-definition visuals and withstand in challenging outdoor conditions. Moreover, the product is being increasingly adopted as they are available in varied resolutions, sizes, and technologies, which can fulfill different applications needing lasting viewing experience and sharp visual. Hence, rise in the demand for these products is creating sizable business opportunities for LED video wall manufacturers & suppliers.

LED Video Walls Market: Growth Boosters

  • The demand for LED video walls is being increasing owing to their utilization in different sports events such as Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cup, and The UEFA Champions League

  • Increasing adoption of digital advertising by varied e-commerce companies is driving the sales growth in the LED video walls market

  • Rising focus of manufacturers on the development of environmental-friendly products is expected to play key role in the future market growth

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10271

LED Video Walls Market: Regional Analysis

  • North America is estimated to continue its prominent position in the LED video walls market during the forecast period owing to factors such as rise in the demand for LED video walls and indoor & outdoor types across the region

  • The market is projected to gain sizable sales opportunities in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions owing to increase in the use of these products from the education, sports, and retail industries of these regions

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=10271

LED Video Walls Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Daktronics, Inc.

  • Barco NV

  • Electronic Displays, Inc.

  • Delphi Display Systems, Inc.

  • LG Display Co. Ltd.

  • Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd

  • Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd.

  • ViewSonic Corporation

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=10271

LED Video Walls Market Segmentation

Deployment Type

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

Service Type

  • Installation

  • Repairing/Maintenance

  • Rental

End-use Industry

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Sports

  • Education

  • Retail

  • BFSI

  • Hotel & Restaurants

  • Building & Construction

  • Others (Automotive, Transportation, etc.)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market- Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market is expected to reach value of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031

Printed Electronics Market- Printed Electronics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 51.95 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031

Smart Lighting Market- Smart Lighting Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 83.52 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2031

eFuse Market - eFuse Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market- Global printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market will expand at an impressive 7.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2027

Wireless Charging ICs Market- Wireless charging ICs market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market- Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market is estimated to register a promising 10.30% CAGR between 2019 and 2027

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market- Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 28% during the forecast period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


