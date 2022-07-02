Leda Health to Be Pearl Sponsor at Delta Phi Epsilon International Leadership Forum

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leda Health is proud to announce its Pearl sponsorship with Delta Phi Epsilon in time for the 2022 International Leadership Forum. Leda Health's mission is to make trauma-informed care accessible and affordable for all, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or income.

This year, Leda Health is participating in the International Leadership Forum, which will be held in Orlando at the Coronado Springs Resort at Disneyworld on July 21-24.

"As a sexual assault survivor myself, I understand the lack of knowledge following an assault and access to quality trauma-informed care. At Leda, we're working to ensure all survivors have an equitable experience regardless of individual healthcare needs," says Madison Campbell, co-founder, and CEO of Leda Health. "I am grateful Leda can sponsor this event. Leda Health is on a mission to not only democratize access to trauma-informed care but also to expand cultural awareness of what it means to be a survivor. We're also committed to supporting the work of prevention and healing."

"Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, it is more important now than ever to champion comprehensive sexual health education, access to reproductive services, and expanding rights for those who can become pregnant to make choices about their bodies," said Campbell. "The news has caused chaos and uncertainty regarding access and care for those who have experienced sexual harm. Without adequate access and care, many have been left in a state of fear and without protection in many states."

Leda's core beliefs include thoughtfully curated resources of education and services to empower future leaders. Together with Delta Phi Epsilon, we hope to encourage diversity, deference, and dignity. "We're beyond delighted to participate in promoting meaningful thought leadership within Delta Phi Epsilon," says Campbell. "I believe Leda and DPhiE share many values. and I'm proud to stand with all sisters supported and affected by the collegiate ecosystem where 1 in 4 women are sexually assaulted each year."

Story continues

ABOUT LEDA HEALTH

Leda Health was founded in 2019 by Madison Campbell and Liesel Vaidya with trauma-informed solutions to care and healing in mind. Based in New York, the survivor-run company's mission is to empower survivors of sexual assault to break cycles of violence.

Currently, 77% of survivors go without care after an assault, Leda works to increase access with a diverse range of tools designed for and by survivors. Their services range from educational workshops, live support from a 24/7 Care Team, post-assault services like trauma-informed STI testing, and virtual Healing and Accountability Circles. Leda's partners have access to their full suite of after-care services.

For more information about Leda Health, please visit online at Leda.co or on Instagram and Twitter. For press inquiries, email pr@leda.co.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



