U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    -0.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    -0.4760 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,651.61
    -1,264.51 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Leda Health Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for Early Evidence Kit and Platform

Leda Health
·3 min read

Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit and platform support sexual assault survivors with live, virtual care, hospital facilitation, and at-home DNA collection. Leda partners with communities to tackle sexual assault and care for survivors.

Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit + Platform Win CES 2022 Innovation Award

Leda Health&#39;s Early Evidence Kit + Platform Win CES 2022 Innovation Award
Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit + Platform Win CES 2022 Innovation Award
Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit + Platform Win CES 2022 Innovation Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leda Health was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for its Early Evidence Kit and platform supporting sexual assault survivors in the aftermath of trauma. Leda Health is a survivor-run company that partners with communities to provide 24/7 care to sexual assault survivors, both in the moments and years after their trauma.

Someone is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds in the U.S., but 77% of these survivors never report or receive care. Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit and platform were designed by survivors and advocates, with help from sexual assault nurses and lawyers, to address the care gap head-on. Leda's resources apply a trauma and healing-informed approach to help tackle sexual assault at its root causes and care for survivors in the aftermath.

CES has a history of honoring technological innovation for social good. The impact of increasing access to care and healing after sexual assault is obvious. In addition to tools for remote-evidence collection and virtual care, Leda's services address the long-term mental health needs of survivors, who are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide.

"Increasing access to care and healing after sexual assault has a life-changing impact in a society where 94% of female survivors like myself will develop PTSD. It is an honor to have CES recognize our work, but the true honor is helping more survivors receive access to the care and healing that every one of us deserves," says Co-Founder and CEO, Madison Campbell, who built Leda Health after surviving assault in college.

Leda's remote DNA collection kits are inspired by the Early Evidence Kits already available in nations like Australia, Ireland, and the U.K. 80% of survivors who report shower or bathe before collecting evidence. Early Evidence Kits provide a remote and confidential option for immediate, time-sensitive DNA collection prior to a hospital visit. Leda's kits do not mandate a hospital visit or reporting, but they do encourage both, and their virtual 24/7 Care Team will even facilitate visits on their behalf.

Leda Health's services range from virtual Healing Circles — offering holistic programming incorporating healing practices like yoga, art, and music to survivors in all stages of their journey — to emergency contraception and at-home STI testing kits for care after assault, and a 24/7-Care Team trained to support survivors as they navigate their next steps.

Leda also offers educational programming and Accountability Circles, led by trauma and healing specialists, to tackle and mitigate the root causes of abuse. Leda works with community partners, like organizations, corporations, and colleges, to equip them for prevention and care for sexual assault. To partner with Leda Health, or for press inquiries, email info@leda.co.

Related Images






Image 1: Leda Health's Early Evidence Kit + Platform Win CES 2022 Innovation Award



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The Journey To Rewrite Human DNA Is About To Get Wild, Thanks To These CRISPR Stocks

    CRISPR stocks will face make-or-break moments in 2022 as Big Pharma joins their quest to cure serious diseases with gene editing technology.

  • Pfizer Continues Its Covid Makeover: What's Next For This Hot Stock?

    The pandemic accelerated a transformation Pfizer began years ago. Will Pfizer stock in 2022 continue to reflect the company's change?

  • These Are the 3 Main Symptoms of the Omicron Variant

    The omicron coronavirus symptoms you should watch out for and how to know if you have the omicron variant.

  • Cassava: An Attractive Value Proposition

    Let’s rewind back to the start of last year, to a period when Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares began their ascent to a higher place; investors had evidently cottoned on to the potential of the company’s prospective Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment simufilam. In clinical studies, the drug demonstrated an ability to improve patients’ cognitive behaviour after 6 months, 9 months and then 12 months of therapy, a feat no other AD drug had achieved before. However, the company’s reputation has been ta

  • What a Peninsula biotech company learned when its future was on the line

    Allogene is pioneering off-the-shelf cell therapy using gene editing, so when the FDA placed a clinical hold on its clinical trials in the fall, it went to work to find answers for itself and the emerging field.

  • Post-split bluebird bio plans to launch 3 gene therapies in 2 years

    Following the spinout of its cancer business, bluebird bio Inc. is all in on gene therapy, with plans to launch three new drugs by the end of 2023.

  • Sources Claim Wendy Williams Had A Drunken Episode That Caused Her To Strip Naked In Front Of Manager And Others

    Sources claim that when Williams' manager and close friends came to her home to check on her, she was intoxicated and belligerent and ended up being hospitalized.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were skyrocketing 40.2% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. BioCryst announced preliminary net revenue for hereditary angioedema (HAE) drug Orladeyo of $45.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, BioCryst stated that it has begun enrolling patients in two pivotal clinical studies evaluating its experimental oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX990, in treating rare genetic disease paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

  • Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated amid a Covid-19 surge, rejecting an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Bl

  • RedHill Biopharma's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Improves Median Time To Viral RNA Clearance

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) announced new data from a prespecified analysis of all oral opaganib's Phase 2/3 study patients in COVID-19 patients. The data demonstrated that opaganib improved the median time to viral RNA clearance by at least four days. Treatment with opaganib resulted in viral RNA clearance in a median of 10 days, while the median for clearance in the placebo arm was not reached by the end of 14-days of treatment for placebo. Related: Why Did RedHill Biopharma Shares Ju

  • Spotify Must ‘Take Action’ to Block Joe Rogan’s Podcast COVID Misinformation, Health Professionals Urge

    Joe Rogan, who hosts the most-listened to podcast on Spotify, has become a public health menace by repeatedly promoting falsehoods about COVID on his show, according to a group of doctors and health professionals. More than 260 doctors, nurses, scientists, health professionals and academics, in a Jan. 10 open letter to Spotify, called on the […]

  • Endo Announces Publication of New AVEED® (testosterone undecanoate) Data in Peer-Reviewed Journal of Clinical Pharmacology; Data Evaluates Dosing Flexibility in Men With Hypogonadism

    Pharmacokinetic simulation modeling study predicted more frequent administration with shorter dosing intervals (8 weeks vs. 10 weeks) would reduce serum testosterone fluctuations and elevate testosterone concentrations at the end of each maintenance dosing interval while maintaining acceptable levels of overall testosterone exposure

  • Why Cortexyme Stock Imploded in 2021

    The clinical-stage drugmaker's shares imploded last year in response to the failure of its lead Alzheimer's disease candidate atuzaginstat in a combined phase 2/3 study. Specifically, atuzaginstat reportedly missed both of its co-primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 Gain trial as a treatment for mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer's disease. Since announcing these disappointing trial results late last year, Cortexyme has said that it plans to trial the drug yet again.

  • Cannabis Compounds Prevented Coronavirus Spread In Lab Study

    Tiny molecules in three acid compounds found in hemp prevent coronavirus from infecting human cells, an Oregon State University study found.

  • Make sure your aging parents have the right health care—and that they don’t get scammed

    Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents with Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. “You can’t go into it thinking it’s really easy,” says Melinda Caughill, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, which offers guidance on Medicare. “People should not make their first stop an insurance agent or an insurance company,” Caughill says.

  • Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

    Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for FDA-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi, prescribed by healthcare providers. "We believe this is a huge step forward toward ens

  • Disney seeks early permits for new Flamingo Crossings AdventHealth facility

    Walt Disney World and AdventHealth expect to break ground in March for a freestanding emergency department at Flamingo Crossings. Walt Disney Imagineering on Jan. 10 applied for a permit for a new 19,522-square-foot, freestanding Flamingo Crossings emergency department building and parking lot, according to records. The facility will be directly north of Disney's new 1,323-unit Flamingo Crossings Village housing complex, which caters to Disney workers including Disney College Program participants.

  • U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities. Biden voiced disappointment with the conservative-majority court's decision to halt his administration's rule requiring vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees at businesses with at least 100 employees. Biden said it now is up to states and employers to decide whether to require workers "to take the simple and effective step of getting vaccinated."

  • Why Exactly Omicron Causes Headaches, and What You Need to Know About Treating Them

    Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.