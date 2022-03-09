U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

LeddarTech Announces the Appointment of Derek Aberle and Nick Stone to Its Board of Directors

·4 min read
Derek Aberle, former President of Qualcomm and Nick Stone, former VP of TPG Capital, are business leaders with extensive experience in technology, driving growth and capital markets

LeddarCar

The LeddarCar in Quebec City
The LeddarCar in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointments of Derek Aberle and Nick Stone to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Derek Aberle’s experience includes senior executive roles in large, global technology companies as well as the investment community. Mr. Aberle spent 17 years at Qualcomm Incorporated, a global leader in mobile and related technologies and products, in a variety of senior executive roles. From 2014 to 2018, he served as President of Qualcomm with responsibility for all business units, including its licensing and semiconductor businesses, as well as its marketing organization and regional offices worldwide. Prior to that, he served as EVP and Group President and as EVP and President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing. He was a member of Qualcomm’s executive committee for over a decade, helping to drive the company’s overall strategy. Mr. Aberle led many of Qualcomm’s global growth initiatives, including in markets beyond smartphones as well as its expansion in China. He also led Qualcomm’s technology and IP licensing business through a period of tremendous growth and profitability, established its 4G and 5G licensing programs, and structured and negotiated Qualcomm’s major license and other strategic agreements. Since leaving Qualcomm Mr. Aberle co-founded XCOM Labs, a company focused on developing and commercializing advanced wireless technologies, and presently serves as Executive Vice Chairman of XCOM Labs. He also is the CEO of Prospector Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

Mr. Aberle holds a B.A. in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law. He is a board member for XCOM Labs, Prospector Capital Corp., Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp., the Alliance for SoCal Innovation and EvoNexus (a Southern California incubator).

Mr. Nick Stone possesses over 20 years of experience in the investment industry and has been partner with FS Investors since 2010. He previously served as Vice President of TPG Capital, one of the world’s largest private equity funds and an investment professional with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co. and Morgan Stanley. As a result, Mr. Stone brings a wealth of knowledge in finance, global markets and high-level investing. He has been involved in investments totaling $20 billion and approximately $2.5 billion in equity capital during his successful career.

Mr. Stone graduated cum laude from Harvard, was an Arjay Miller Scholar at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and resides in La Jolla, California.

“I am very proud to welcome Derek and Nick,” stated Mr. Michel Brûlé, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LeddarTech. “Our Board is comprised of an exceptional group of highly skilled and experienced leaders representing different industries and fields of expertise, including former senior managers and CEOs of companies such as Bosch, Texas Instruments, NXP, Tata Motors, GM, Faurecia, Geely, BMW and the Business Development Bank of Canada.” Mr. Brûlé continued: “The addition of Derek and Nick with their vast experience in technology, global markets and finance will even further enhance the Board’s expertise as well as strengthen our ability to accelerate the growth and success of LeddarTech,” concluded Mr. Brûlé.

“We are privileged to welcome Derek and Nick to our Board,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “There’s no doubt that our company’s leadership will be enhanced by Derek’s executive background in the technology industry, specifically in driving global strategies, expertise in international markets, artificial intelligence and wireless technology, and by Nick’s decades of experience in the financial markets where he has led key investments across numerous sectors and geographies,” added Mr. Boulanger. “Adding such exceptional, well respected individuals to our Board of Directors will undoubtedly build the momentum towards the advancement of our ambitious strategic objectives,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2+ ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LiDAR XLRator™, a development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™ and core components from global semiconductor partners. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232
daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/509e1e00-3336-4581-acf4-69895b4cc0db


