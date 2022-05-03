U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.75
    +15.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,069.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,134.50
    +61.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.10
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.05
    -0.12 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2525
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1410
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,495.19
    -251.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.84
    -2.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

LeddarTech Announces Sponsorship of EcoMotion 2022 and to Present L2-5 Raw Data Fusion and Perception Technology May 9-12 in Tel Aviv, Israel

LeddarTech inc.
·2 min read
LeddarTech inc.
LeddarTech inc.

QUEBEC, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its Gold Sponsorship of EcoMotion Week 2022, where the company will demonstrate its technology and LeddarTech’s President and COO, Frantz Saintellemy, will deliver a keynote presentation.

“EcoMotion is a significant mobility event held yearly in Israel, and LeddarTech is proud to be a key contributor,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “The event recognizes innovative technology companies and is supported by industry sponsors, such as LeddarTech, the Israel Innovation Institute, the Israel Prime Minister’s Office Smart Mobility Initiative and the Ministry of Economy. Our Israel-based Sensor Fusion and Perception Development Center team and Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech’s President and COO, are excited to participate in this event and present our unique sensor fusion and perception platform and digital beam steering technology,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

LeddarTech will be participating in the following events:

Main Stage: May 11, 12:15 p.m.

Keynote presentation by Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech President and COO – “Sensing and Perception Technology – Critical Challenges and Solutions for ADAS and AD”

The LeddarTech Tech Hub: May 11, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

LeddarTech will be showcasing its groundbreaking innovations:

  • LeddarVision™, the sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles ADAS and autonomous driving applications developed for automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs.

  • LeddarSteer™, a new automotive-grade, customizable solid-state beam-steering technology for LiDAR manufacturers, Tier 1-2 suppliers and vision system developers.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which is built on LeddarTech’s Leddar™ technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their own LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact: InvestorRelations@leddartech.com
https://investors.leddartech.com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.


Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Here's Why Shopify Can Beat Amazon's New Buy With Prime

    Free, two-day shipping; easy returns; and checkout and shipping options like they have on Amazon can now be accessed on a retailer's own website if it uses the e-commerce giant's logistics platform. While it could help expand Amazon's reach beyond the confines of its own site, making the Prime loyalty program an essential component for consumers and merchants alike, the real purpose is likely an effort to blunt Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) ability to further build out its own fulfillment network. Buy with Prime is another way for Amazon to take the technological prowess it developed and transform it into a service.

  • Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report

    Alibaba shares fell as much as 9% on Tuesday after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after the report was revised to make clear it was not the company's founder. State broadcaster CCTV first reported that authorities in the city of Hangzhou, Alibaba's headquarters, had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, whose name consisted of two Chinese characters, suspected of using the internet to engage in activities endangering national security. The broadcaster later revised the article to make clear that the individual in question had a three-character name, indicating that it was not billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

  • VanEck Releases First NFTs, Promising Early Access to Research

    Asset management and crypto-based product firm VanEck has launched its first collection of NFTs to showcase the tokens’ real-world utility and build community.

  • Quik.com launches minting of NFT Domains: .metaverse, .vr and .chain

    The emergence of blockchain technology has given rise to new value exchanges, dApps, Web 3.0, and crypto-assets. And one of the most essential and innovative of them is the NFT domains.

  • Hacking Russia was off-limits. The Ukraine war made it a free-for-all.

    For more than a decade, U.S. cybersecurity experts have warned about Russian hacking that increasingly uses the labor power of financially motivated criminal gangs to achieve political goals, such as strategically leaking campaign emails. Prolific ransomware groups in the last year and a half have shut down pandemic-battered hospitals, the key fuel conduit Colonial Pipeline and schools; published sensitive documents from corporate victims; and, in one case, pledged to step up attacks on American

  • Israel keen to set up cyber 'Iron Dome' to curb rise in attacks

    Israel's government on Monday ordered communications firms to step up their cyber security efforts in the wake of a rise in attempted hacking attacks. New regulations are currently being implemented in which mandatory and unified standards will have to be met, the Communications Ministry and Israel's National Cyber Directorate said. Under the new rules, firms must formulate plans to protect communications networks using a combination of monitoring and control mechanisms to make it possible to establish an up to date picture of cyber protection while ensuring privacy.

  • Nio Stock, EV Rivals Rally Amid This News After China EV Sales Tumble

    Tesla China rivals reported big April EV sales declines. Nio halted EV production briefly due to Covid lockdowns. Nio stock is far off highs.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Southeast Sacramento industrial property sold for $37.75 million

    Real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. has moved from retail to industrial properties in its local acquisitions, buying a southeast Sacramento site for $37.75 million.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Australia Yields Hit Highest Since 2014 With RBA, Fed Hikes Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds sold off as investors anticipate the nation’s central bank will raise interest rates on Tuesday for the first time since 2010. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Yields on benchmar

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Heico Stock Earns A Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Heico shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Tyler Technologies CEO: Challenging labor market ‘significant area of focus’

    Tyler Technologies, based in Plano, has seen issues around getting folks on board, CEO Lynn Moore said during a call with analysts recently. While the company added nearly 200 team members in the first quarter, it still has a “higher-than-normal” number of open positions. “The challenges of today's labor market continue to be an area (of) significant focus for us,” Moore said during the call last week.

  • Peninsula Fiber Network Announces Opening of New Office in Capitol City

    Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 (NG911) services recently opened a new office in Lansing, MI to accommodate th...

  • Boeing stock flirts with lowest in nearly 2 years

    Shares of Boeing Co. fell more than 3% on Monday, on track for their lowest close since May 22, 2020, when they closed at $137.53, and extending their losses to a ninth session. The stock traded as low as $143.38, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 2, 2020, when it hit $143.38. Over the nine-session losing streak, the longest since an 11-day string of losses in November 2018, Boeing shares lost more than 22%. Boeing stock is down 28% this year, compared with losses of around 14% for the S&P 50

  • Real estate technology stock price targets slashed ahead of earnings as home affordability worsens

    Wall Street was a little more cautious on real estate technology stocks on Monday, ahead of earnings reports later this week, as some analysts slashed price targets to reflect their concerns about housing affordability with interest rates rising.