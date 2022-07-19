LeddarTech Appoints David Torralbo, a Seasoned Corporate Lawyer, as Chief Legal Officer

LeddarTech inc.

QUEBEC, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer on June 20, 2022.



David has over 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, corporate governance, litigation and risk management. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG and TSXV: NOU) and, before that, as Chief Legal Officer of Atrium Innovations from 2011-2019. Before Atrium, David was a partner in the corporate group at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg. Earlier in his career, David was an associate in the London, UK office of Clifford Chance and a member of its debt and capital markets team.

David earned his Bachelor of Civil Law (LL.L.) and common law (LL.B.) at the University of Ottawa and has a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from McGill University. He is a member of the Quebec Bar and holds a non-practicing certificate from the Law Society of England & Wales.

“It is a pleasure to welcome David Torralbo as our Chief Legal Officer,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “David’s expertise in mergers and acquisitions as well as his vast experience and passion for practicing law in the private and public sectors make him an excellent addition to our executive team,” Mr. Boulanger continued. “LeddarTech has, in the past two years, made significant acquisitions enabling the company to accelerate our technology roadmap, particularly in sensor fusion and perception. This was a strategic objective, and David’s background strongly complements our executive team’s dedication to executing on our strategic plan and commitment to exceptional customer service with truly unique sensing solutions that enable ADAS and AD technology,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which is built on LeddarTech’s Leddar™ technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their own LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Story continues

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact: InvestorRelations@leddartech.com

https://investors.leddartech.com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



