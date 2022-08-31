U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

LeddarTech Is Recognized With Two Prestigious Awards for Its Raw Data Sensor Fusion and Perception ADAS and AD Platform

LeddarTech inc.
·4 min read
LeddarTech inc.
LeddarTech inc.

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, proudly announces receiving two awards recognizing its LeddarVision™ sensor fusion and perception platform. The platform is a flexible, robust, cost-effective, sensor-agnostic and scalable auto-grade solution that delivers highly accurate 3D environmental models. In addition, the software supports all SAE autonomy levels by applying AI and computer vision algorithms to fuse raw data from sensors employed in L2-L5 on-road and off-road autonomous vehicle applications.

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 2022 – The Volkswagen Group Innovation Tel Aviv 2022 Konnect and CARIAD Startup Challenge awarded LeddarTech with a cash prize for its sensor fusion and perception technology

“We were impressed by LeddarTech’s professionally prepared pitch and proposal of a PoC,” stated Jan Zawadzki, Head of AI, CARIAD. “We were intrigued by their technical capabilities, which fit our general ADAS strategy, and we’re looking forward to creating an AI safety-related PoC with their product,” Mr. Zawadzki concluded.

LeddarTech was selected in the final round of the competition after Konnect, the Open Innovation Hub of the Volkswagen Group, and the VW Commercial Vehicles judges screened more than 30 Israeli startups.

CARIAD is responsible for building the leading tech stack for the automotive industry, aiming to create a new automotive experience and increase the innovation speed of Volkswagen Group to make the car a sustainable, safe and seamlessly connected mobility companion in a digital world.

Shenzhen, China, August 13, 2022 – The Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association recognizes LeddarTech with the Automotive Electronics Science and Technology Award for LeddarVision in the Product Innovation Excellence category

LeddarTech received this award for its highly innovative raw data sensor fusion and perception technology that enhances ADAS and AD safety over traditional object fusion technology. This industry-first solution is also sensor agnostic and scalable, thus enabling its customers to scale up to Level 5 autonomy on the same platform. This commitment to a safer and more customer-centric sensor fusion and perception software solution sets LeddarTech apart, leading to being selected for this prestigious award.

The Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association was founded in 2010 as a non-profit organization with over 500 members representing auto electronics and related parts technology companies across China. The award recognizes scientific research and technological innovation in the auto electronics industry. The award-winning companies were determined after advanced engineering judges from the automotive industry and R&D experts from leading domestic automotive companies assessed more than 250 products.

“The recognition of our technology from these two organizations represents a profound acknowledgment of the expertise and challenging work of the sensor fusion and perception engineering teams led by our R&D center in Israel and our employees around the world who support these efforts,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “These awards are greatly appreciated and acknowledge our industry differentiation, commitment to win-win partnerships and, most importantly, our mission to enable ADAS and AD products that improve safety and the quality of life of drivers and the general public,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and LeddarEngine™, which comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables the accelerated design of automotive-grade LiDAR solutions with optimized cost-to-performance ratios. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 140 patents granted or applied for, enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact: InvestorRelations@leddartech.com
https://investors.leddartech.com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.


