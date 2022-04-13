U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

LeddarTech Releases the Flexible and Modular LeddarEngine Designed to Reduce Costs and Accelerate ADAS and AD Sensor Development

LeddarTech inc.
·3 min read
LeddarTech inc.
LeddarTech inc.

The LeddarEngine™ platform is powered by LeddarTech’s LCA3 SoC and state-of-the-art modular software, enabling improved sensor performance with the lowest development time

QUEBEC CITY, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the availability of a completely new version of the LeddarEngine software to enable and accelerate LiDAR sensor development.

The LeddarEngine sets a new standard for developing highly integrated and flexible solid-state LiDAR solutions optimized for high-volume production. This complete solution comprises the LeddarCore™ LCA3 system on chip (SoC) and LeddarSP™ signal processing.

This new version specifically introduces several new integration tiers for the LeddarEngine software and compatibility with new hardware platforms. LeddarTech is introducing a separation of the control, signal processing and point-cloud processing, which can be used independently or in combination, enabling customers to maintain greater control over their final solution.

LiDAR developers that presently have signal processing toolchains implemented for their current products will benefit from using only the control kernel for easier and faster integration of the LeddarCore into their next-generation products. Tier 1-2s, system integrators and new LiDAR makers will still benefit from the complete offering by leveraging LeddarTech’s proprietary signal processing and expertise.

This version of the LeddarEngine is compatible with Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, in addition to the already supported Renesas R-Car SoC. Furthermore, the porting to other platforms and operating systems is now easier than ever, thanks to this new modular architecture which improves the separation of hardware and software.

Key Benefits

  • Easier integration into existing architectures, enabling retrofit to improve cost, power consumption and size

  • Enables Tier 1-2s and LiDAR makers to leverage existing signal processing toolchain and to develop their algorithms

  • Support for new hardware platforms and easier porting to new operating systems

  • Fully scalable and modular software offering available to accelerate development and time-to-market

“Over the past 15 years, LeddarTech has been a leader in developing sensing solutions that support our customers in developing ADAS and AD products,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “The natural evolution of our LeddarEngine powered by our LCA3 SoC and especially our proprietary modular software enables our customers to even greater flexibility in design and to accelerate their development time, leading to lower cost and a faster path to revenue,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2+ ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LiDAR XLRator™, a development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™ and core components from global semiconductor partners. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact: InvestorRelations@leddartech.com
https://investors.leddartech.com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.


