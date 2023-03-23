U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Ledger Live now includes ClubNFT for free NFT back-up

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubNFT, a company building next-generation tools and services to analyze, monitor, and protect NFTs is partnering with Ledger to enable all users of the Ledger Live app to quickly and easily download a backup of their NFTs to their own computer, ensuring the safety and longevity of their collections no matter what may happen in the future.

ClubNFT Logo (PRNewsfoto/ClubNFT)
ClubNFT Logo (PRNewsfoto/ClubNFT)

Founded by Artnome's Jason Bailey and Chris King in 2021, ClubNFT's mission is to help protect artists and collectors from marketplace dependency for the safety and preservation of their NFTs, educate anyone interested in the space, and help collectors make good decisions about what to buy next, where, and why.

Founded in Paris in 2014, Ledger is a global platform for digital assets and Web3 and is the leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency wallets. Ledger Live, an accompanying app to Ledger, enables users to update their Ledger wallet, install apps that support cryptocurrencies and buy and sell coins.

"Ledger Live and ClubNFT are an ideal combination for delivering the best security and protection for NFTs," said Jason Bailey, co-founder and CEO of ClubNFT. "By using a Ledger to backup onchain assets and ClubNFT to backup and pin offchain assets, users can ensure their NFTs are well-protected for the long-term. Plus, creating a ClubNFT backup is free, trustless, and doesn't require any transaction signing."

Beyond the backup accessible through Ledger Live, ClubNFT will provide additional service and insights to Ledger users that include:

  • Free pinning (for 6 months) for Ledger Marketplace and Mint Pass NFT holders whereby ClubNFT will host NFT artwork and metadata (in addition to the marketplace, for redundancy), ensuring marketplace shutdowns or technical problems do not take users' NFTs offline

  • Which NFTs in their collection were minted following best-practices, using IPFS for off-chain content, and which were not

  • Which marketplaces consistently follow these best practices, and which do not

  • A number of technical insights of interest to conscientious collectors

Since launch in June of 2022, ClubNFT has backed-up more than 2M NFTs and pinned more than 1.5M NFTs.

About ClubNFT

ClubNFT is a technology company pioneering the next generation of NFT solutions to help collectors analyze, monitor, and protect their NFTs. They provide a free service to protect NFT collections from marketplace shutdowns, censorship, and bankruptcies by giving collectors the ability to self-custody the artwork and metadata for their NFT collection. ClubNFT is led by a team of seasoned professionals with expertise in technology, finance, and the art world. For more information, please visit www.clubnft.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ledger-live-now-includes-clubnft-for-free-nft-back-up-301779165.html

SOURCE ClubNFT

