Ledger wallet launches institutional crypto trading platform

Danny Park
·1 min read

Paris-based cryptocurrency custody firm Ledger on Wednesday announced the launch of Ledger Enterprise Tradelink, which it describes as a secure and regulation-friendly trading system for institutional investors.

Fast facts

  • Ledger’s new platform aims to reduce third-party risk for users by allowing enterprise-level investors to create a customized interconnected network of custodians and exchanges, according to the press release.

  • The company also said it would enable real-time tracking of collateral balances and operational status for all participants to enhance security and transparency.

  • Distrust against centralized exchanges and custodians grew last year as executive members at Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX exchange allegedly misappropriated user funds without proper disclosure.

  • Ledger’s new platform has partnered with 20 exchanges and custodians, including Crypto.com, Laser Digital, Huobi and Uphold.

  • “By unlocking better trading options for enterprises, we are empowering asset managers, custodians, and exchanges to navigate the changing landscape with confidence while making the whole ecosystem a safer and more transparent place,” said Sebastien Badault, vice president of enterprise revenue at Ledger, in the press release.

  • Wall Street-backed non-custodial crypto exchange EDX Markets, which launched in the U.S. last week, also focuses on security of assets and regulatory compliance.

  • Earlier this month, Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, officially filed for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. This event has been a leading factor in the recent surge of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

