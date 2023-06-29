Ledger wallet launches institutional crypto trading platform

Paris-based cryptocurrency custody firm Ledger on Wednesday announced the launch of Ledger Enterprise Tradelink, which it describes as a secure and regulation-friendly trading system for institutional investors.

Ledger’s new platform aims to reduce third-party risk for users by allowing enterprise-level investors to create a customized interconnected network of custodians and exchanges, according to the press release.

The company also said it would enable real-time tracking of collateral balances and operational status for all participants to enhance security and transparency.

Distrust against centralized exchanges and custodians grew last year as executive members at Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX exchange allegedly misappropriated user funds without proper disclosure.

Ledger’s new platform has partnered with 20 exchanges and custodians, including Crypto.com, Laser Digital, Huobi and Uphold.

“By unlocking better trading options for enterprises, we are empowering asset managers, custodians, and exchanges to navigate the changing landscape with confidence while making the whole ecosystem a safer and more transparent place,” said Sebastien Badault, vice president of enterprise revenue at Ledger, in the press release.

Wall Street-backed non-custodial crypto exchange EDX Markets, which launched in the U.S. last week, also focuses on security of assets and regulatory compliance.

Earlier this month, Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, officially filed for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. This event has been a leading factor in the recent surge of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

