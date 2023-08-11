Ledgewood Starbucks workers vote to form union

Workers at a Starbucks in Roxbury Township voted to unionize Thursday evening, according to a Friday morning press release.

The move makes the Starbucks in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury the fifth Starbucks in New Jersey to unionize. Workers voted 17-4 to form a union and join Starbucks Workers United, joining more than 340 locations nationwide.

The other stores are in Hopewell, Hamilton, Summit and Montclair. The election went on throughout the day Thursday, Aug. 10, according to a notice posted on the National Labor Relations Board website.

According to Starbucks Workers United, the NLRB has to certify the election results, which could still take up to a week.

Workers at the Starbucks at 40 South Park St. in Montclair will be voting this summer on whether to join the union, Starbucks Workers United.

“I voted to unionize in order to have a better work-life balance and be secure in the knowledge that I’m working in a healthy environment,” said Kimberly Lecount, a shift supervisor of two and a half years at the Ledgewood store.

Starbucks officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Starbucks workers who support the union have said they are short-staffed and are burning out.

At a store in Montclair for example, worker James Cruz in a letter to then-CEO Howard Schultz complained that they were understaffed, improperly trained and that equipment didn’t work properly.

Cruz wrote that a hostile environment of union busting has fostered a culture of fear, which stands "in stark contrast to Starbucks' values."

In response to worker complaints about understaffing, management has cut hours, the letter read.

The effort of Starbucks workers to unionize has garnered the support of elected officials like U.S Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, who told Starbucks executives in March to negotiate with their employees.

The other four unionized stores have been waiting between six and 10 months to form a first collective bargaining agreement.

“Whether you agree or disagree with these proposals, the National Labor Relations Act provides all New Jerseyans the right to bargain in good faith with you as their employer regarding their pay, hours, and workplace conditions,” the senators wrote. “We do not expect Starbucks to immediately accept all of the proposals made by the union. However, we urge you to sit down with union representatives in an honest attempt to form a collective bargaining contract in accordance with requirements set forth under the NLRA.”

Story continues

How the union affects customers

James Brudney, a law professor at Fordham University School of Law in New York, the Asbury Park Press last year that in the short-term, there could be worker actions designed to put pressure on the company if negotiations are drawn out. But there is little clarity about what would follow.

Starbucks, for example, could increase prices to cover the costs of higher wages and extra benefits, experts say, but would have to be mindful of what’s being done by the competition.

The union could insist on rigidly adhering to rules on breaks or overtime, and customers could be left in line watching as a barista clocks on.

On the flip side, the union also could demand more stability in scheduling and more workers to help out, presumably leading to improved morale and more satisfied customers.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Starbucks workers in Morris County town vote to unionize