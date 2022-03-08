Ledgible Introduces Free Crypto Tax Estimate Tool for Tax Extension Filing

Tax Professionals Can Estimate Client's Crypto Tax Liability for no charge

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, the leading professional-first platform for tax and accounting of crypto assets, announced the availability of Ledgible Crypto Platform for tax professionals to assist clients with an estimate of crypto obligations in order to file a IRS tax extension. The crypto tax estimates are for tax planning and extension filing purposes. This year most of the estimated 50 million crypto holders understand the potential tax consequences surrounding crypto presenting a challenge to tax professionals as traditional tax packages cannot accurately account for all crypto transactions.

"Tools like Ledgible Crypto make it easy for tax professionals to connect their client's exchange accounts and wallets to identify taxable transactions, calculate the correct tax gain/loss, and import the results directly into traditional tax packages," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "For those who need a bit more time, we are offering the ability to estimate crypto taxes in order to file an extension of taxes due with the IRS."

The Ledgible Platform supports a wide range of integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, and wallets. As the bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting, the Ledgible Crypto Platform is the integrated crypto tax tool for tax professionals. The Platform determines crypto tax liabilities and delivers that data to the tax filing systems used by tax professionals. The platform produces IRS Form 8949 and other reporting formats that are directly importable to filing systems with all major tax and accounting solutions.

About Ledgible

Ledgible is an AICPA SOC 1 & 2 assured tax reporting and portfolio tracking platform for crypto assets for professionals, enterprises, and consumers. The Ledgible Crypto Platform is the proven crypto asset solution for tax and accounting professionals with leading accounting firms, institutions, and major crypto companies globally. Ledgible Crypto Tax Pro is used by thousands of firms to make tax reporting easy for their professionals and clients. For more information, visit ledgible.io.

