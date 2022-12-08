U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,674.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,534.25
    +24.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.20
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.49
    +1.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +0.65 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8260
    +0.3020 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.66
    +42.03 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.10
    -5.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.80
    -4.39 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Lee Enterprises achieves all fiscal-year guidance with strong fourth quarter results

Lee Enterprises Inc.
·14 min read
Lee Enterprises Inc.
Lee Enterprises Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) grew 17% YOY in the quarter, in line with full year guidance
Achieved all digital revenue guidance for the quarter and for the fiscal year
Digital-only subscribers total 532,000 (+32% YOY)
Amplified Digital® revenue totaled $76M in the fiscal year (+83% YOY)

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a digital-first subscription platform providing high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results(2) for the period ended September 25, 2022.

“Lee delivered strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results accelerating our execution of the Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We exceeded all our revenue and digital subscription guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA was in line with our guidance.

Mowbray added, “Lee remains the fastest growing digital subscription platform in media with 32% digital subscriber growth, and Amplified Digital® remains the fastest growing digital marketing agency solution with 82% revenue growth in the quarter. I am really encouraged at the pace of Lee’s digital transformation as our results and execution place us well on our way to achieving our long-term goals.”

Key Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Total operating revenue was $194 million, flat versus the prior year.

  • Total Digital Revenue(3) was $65 million, a 31% increase over the prior year, and represented one-third of our total operating revenue.

  • Digital-only subscription revenue increased 46% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter last year and totaled $40 million in the fiscal year. Digital-only subscribers increased 32% and now total 532,000, exceeding our updated guidance of 515,000.

  • Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 55% of our total advertising revenue and totaled $49 million, a 33% increase over the prior year. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with quarterly revenue of $22 million, an 82% increase compared to the prior year.

  • The Company recognized $20 million in non-cash impairments of intangible assets and leases.

  • Net loss totaled $6 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $30 million.

Key Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:

 

FY22 Results

2022 Updated Guidance

Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue

$181 million

$179 million

Digital-Only Subscription Revenue

$40 million

$39 million

Total Digital Revenue

$240 million

$237 million

Adjusted EBITDA(non-GAAP)

$96 million

$95 - $98 million

Digital-Only Subscribers

532,000

515,000

  • Total operating revenue was $781 million, down 2% versus the prior year.

  • Total Digital Revenue was $240 million, a 27% increase over the prior year, and represented 31% of our total operating revenue.

  • Digital-only subscription revenue increased 42% in 2022 compared to 2021.

  • Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 50% of our total advertising revenue and totaled $181 million, a 28% increase over the prior year. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with revenue of $76 million, an 83% increase over the prior year.

  • Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $18 million in the year. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews totaled $31 million, a 14% increase over the prior year.

  • Operating expenses totaled $762 million and Cash Costs(1) were up 1%. Rapidly rising prices, incremental investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, and an increase in cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital® were partially offset by reductions in costs tied to our legacy print revenue streams.

  • Net income totaled $1 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $96 million.

2023 Fiscal Year Outlook:

  • Total Digital Revenue

$280 million (+17% YOY) - $285 million (+19% YOY)

  • Adjusted EBITDA

$94 million (-2% YOY) - $100 million (+4% YOY)

  • Digital-only Subscribers

632,000 (+19% YOY)

Debt and Free Cash Flow:

The Company has $463 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Agreement(4) with BH Finance. The financing has favorable terms including a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, no fixed principal payments, and no financial performance covenants.

As of and for the period ended September 25, 2022:

  • The principal amount of debt totaled $463 million, a reduction of $20 million for the fiscal year.

  • Cash on the balance sheet totaled $16 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $446 million.

  • Capital expenditures totaled $2 million in the 13 weeks ended September 25, 2022, and totaled $8 million for the full year.

  • For fiscal year 2022, cash paid for income taxes totaled $5 million.

  • We made no material pension contributions in the fiscal year.

Conference Call Information:

As previously announced, we will hold an earnings conference call and audio webcast today at 9 a.m. Central Time. The live webcast will be accessible at www.lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Analysts have been invited to ask questions on the call. Questions from other participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

Annual Report on Form 10-K:

We anticipate we will not be able to file our Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed period of time without unreasonable effort or expense primarily due to additional time required to complete our assessment of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting. We expect to file within the 15 calendar day extension period. Management does not anticipate this continued evaluation to have any material impact on the preliminary financial results included in this earnings release.

About Lee:

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 38 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS — The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:

  • The overall impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the Company's revenues and costs;

  • The long-term or permanent changes the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the publishing industry, which may result in permanent revenue reductions and other risks and uncertainties;

  • We may be required to indemnify the previous owners of BH Media or The Buffalo News for unknown legal and other matters that may arise;

  • Our ability to manage declining print revenue and circulation subscribers;

  • The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;

  • Changes in advertising and subscription demand;

  • Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;

  • Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;

  • Interest rates;

  • Labor costs;

  • Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems;

  • Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions and realize the expected benefit of our acquisitions;

  • Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;

  • Our ability to manage increased capital costs;

  • Our ability to maintain our listing status on NASDAQ;

  • Competition; and

  • Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "aim", “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry, including statements regarding the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
IR@lee.net
(563) 383-2100


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

 

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

September 25,
2022

 

September 26,
2021

 

Percent
Change

 

September 25,
2022

 

September 26,
2021

 

Percent
Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Advertising

39,931

 

52,957

 

(24.6

)

184,963

 

227,890

 

(18.8

)

Digital Advertising

49,110

 

37,000

 

32.7

 

181,465

 

141,393

 

28.3

 

Advertising and marketing services revenue

89,041

 

89,957

 

(1.0

)

366,428

 

369,283

 

(0.8

)

Print Subscription

78,541

 

80,167

 

(2.0

)

313,504

 

329,484

 

(4.9

)

Digital Subscription

11,168

 

7,656

 

45.9

 

40,120

 

28,229

 

42.1

 

Subscription revenue

89,709

 

87,823

 

2.1

 

353,624

 

357,713

 

(1.1

)

Print Other

10,532

 

11,473

 

(8.2

)

42,962

 

48,656

 

(11.7

)

Digital Other

4,355

 

4,659

 

(6.5

)

17,955

 

18,997

 

(5.5

)

Other revenue

14,887

 

16,132

 

(7.7

)

60,917

 

67,653

 

(10.0

)

Total operating revenue

193,636

 

193,912

 

(0.1

)

780,969

 

794,649

 

(1.7

)

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

71,456

 

80,848

 

(11.6

)

317,789

 

330,896

 

(4.0

)

Newsprint and ink

7,847

 

7,553

 

3.9

 

30,101

 

29,775

 

1.1

 

Other operating expenses

86,240

 

81,848

 

5.4

 

344,905

 

325,597

 

5.9

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,099

 

9,047

 

0.6

 

36,544

 

42,841

 

(14.7

)

Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net

21,055

 

1,276

 

NM

9,716

 

8,214

 

18.3

 

Restructuring costs and other

2,858

 

1,302

 

119.5

 

22,720

 

7,182

 

216.3

 

Operating expenses

198,555

 

181,874

 

9.2

 

761,775

 

744,505

 

2.3

 

Equity in earnings of associated companies

1,446

 

1,510

 

(4.2

)

5,657

 

6,412

 

(11.8

)

Operating income

(3,473

)

13,548

 

(125.6

)

24,851

 

56,556

 

(56.1

)

Non-operating (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(10,292

)

(10,644

)

(3.3

)

(41,770

)

(44,773

)

(6.7

)

Curtailment gain

 

 

 

1,027

 

23,830

 

(95.7

)

Pension withdrawal cost

 

 

 

(2,335

)

(12,862

)

(81.8

)

Pension and OPEB related benefit (cost) and other, net

5,488

 

2,507

 

(29.9

)

19,022

 

9,296

 

NM

Non-operating expenses, net

(4,803

)

(8,137

)

(41.0

)

(24,056

)

(24,509

)

(1.8

)

Income before income taxes

(8,276

)

5,411

 

NM

795

 

32,047

 

(97.5

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,467

)

109

 

NM

(104

)

7,215

 

(101.4

)

Net (loss) income

(5,809

)

5,302

 

NM

899

 

24,832

 

(96.4

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(526

)

(510

)

3.2

 

(2,114

)

(2,047

)

3.3

 

(Loss) income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated

(6,335

)

4,792

 

NM

(1,215

)

22,785

 

(105.3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

(1.09

)

0.83

 

NM

(0.21

)

3.99

 

NM

Diluted

(1.09

)

0.75

 

NM

(0.21

)

3.91

 

NM


DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION
(UNAUDITED)

 

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(Thousands of Dollars)

September 25,
2022

September 26,
2021

September 25,
2022

September 26,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue

49,110

37,000

181,465

141,393

Digital Only Subscription Revenue

11,168

7,656

40,120

28,229

Digital Services Revenue

4,355

4,659

17,955

18,997

Total Digital Revenue

64,633

49,315

239,540

188,619

Print Advertising Revenue

39,931

52,957

184,963

227,890

Print Subscription Revenue

78,541

80,167

313,504

329,484

Other Print Revenue

10,532

11,473

42,962

48,656

Total Print Revenue

129,004

144,597

541,429

606,030

Total Operating Revenue

193,636

193,912

780,969

794,649


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure:

 

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(Thousands of Dollars)

September 25,
2022

 

September 26,
2021

 

September 25,
2022

 

September 26,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (loss)

(5,809

)

5,302

 

899

 

24,832

 

Adjusted to exclude

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,467

)

109

 

(104

)

7,215

 

Non-operating expenses, net

4,803

 

8,137

 

24,056

 

24,509

 

Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI(5)

(1,446

)

(1,510

)

(5,657

)

(6,412

)

Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other

21,055

 

1,276

 

9,716

 

8,214

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,099

 

9,047

 

36,544

 

42,841

 

Restructuring costs and other

2,858

 

1,302

 

22,720

 

7,182

 

Stock compensation

311

 

215

 

1,337

 

854

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%)

1,676

 

1,896

 

6,541

 

7,317

 

Adjusted EBITDA

30,081

 

25,774

 

96,052

 

116,552

 

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

 

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(Thousands of Dollars)

September 25,
2022

September 26,
2021

September 25,
2022

September 26,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

198,555

181,874

761,775

744,505

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,099

9,047

36,544

42,841

Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net

21,055

1,276

9,716

8,214

Restructuring costs and other

2,858

1,302

22,720

7,182

Cash Costs

165,543

170,249

692,795

686,268

NOTES

(1) The following are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures for which reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying this release:

  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that enhances financial statement users overall understanding of the operating performance of the Company. The measure isolates unusual, infrequent or non-cash transactions from the operating performance of the business. This allows users to easily compare operating performance among various fiscal periods and how management measures the performance of the business. This measure also provides users with a benchmark that can be used when forecasting future operating performance of the Company that excludes unusual, nonrecurring or one-time transactions. Adjusted EBITDA is a component of the calculation used by stockholders and analysts to determine the value of our business when using the market approach, which applies a market multiple to financial metrics. It is also a measure used to calculate the leverage ratio of the Company, which is a key financial ratio monitored and used by the Company and its investors. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus non-operating expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, restructuring costs and other, stock compensation and our 50% share of EBITDA from TNI and MNI, minus equity in earnings of TNI and MNI.

  • Cash Costs represent a non-GAAP financial performance measure of operating expenses which are measured on an accrual basis and settled in cash. This measure is useful to investors in understanding the components of the Company’s cash-settled operating costs. Periodically, the Company provides forward-looking guidance of Cash Costs, which can be used by financial statement users to assess the Company's ability to manage and control its operating cost structure. Cash Costs are defined as compensation, newsprint and ink and other operating expenses. Depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, other non-cash operating expenses and other expenses are excluded. Cash Costs also exclude restructuring costs and other, which are typically paid in cash.

(2) This earnings release is a preliminary report of results for the periods included. The reader should refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and on Form 10-K for definitive information.

(3) Total Digital Revenue in the prior year was reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. Total Digital Revenue is defined as digital advertising and marketing services revenue (including Amplified Digital®), digital-only subscription revenue and digital services revenue. Previously other digital subscription revenue was included. All periods have been restated for the reclassification.

(4) The Company's debt is the $576 million term loan under a credit agreement with BH Finance LLC dated January 29, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement"). Excess Cash Flow is defined under the Credit Agreement as any cash greater than $20,000,000 on the balance sheet in accordance with GAAP at the end of each fiscal quarter, beginning with the quarter ending June 28, 2020.

(5) TNI refers to TNI Partners publishing operations in Tucson, AZ. MNI refers to Madison Newspapers, Inc. publishing operations in Madison, WI.


Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.

  • 1 Frightening Reason to Sell Nvidia Stock Before 2022 Ends

    Shares of Nvidia have been soaring of late but this metric indicates that all is not well with the company.

  • 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty has battered the stock market this year, sparking recession fears that have driven the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory. During that downturn, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its share price nosedive 76%, marking its greatest loss of value since it became a public company (for the second time) in 2015. PayPal operates a two-sided payments network with 432 million active accounts, including 397 million consumers and 35 million merchants.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy Now?

    SentinelOne (NYSE: S) posted its latest quarterly report on Dec. 6. Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), SentinelOne's net loss widened from $68.6 million to $98.9 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, which excludes its stock-based compensation and other one-time expenses, its net loss widened from $39.9 million to $44.4 million, or $0.16 per share -- but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.06.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • The Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, Without a Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve hasn’t had much success so far in wrestling down sky-high inflation, but its monetary tightening campaign is having a major impact in deflating asset bubbles that swelled during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2

  • 4 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Attractive Returns

    As brokers have a deeper insight into stocks, one must follow rating upgrades before investing. We select United Therapeutics (UTHR), StoneCo (STNE), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and United Airlines (UAL), as these have seen rating upgrades.

  • Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions

    Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund. Blackstone shares have lost 15% of their value since Dec. 1, when the New York-based firm disclosed it had for the first time limited redemptions from the REIT, which is marketed to high net-worth investors rather than institutional clients like pension funds and insurance firms.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in December

    The tech sector isn't the first sector many investors think of when it comes to dividend stocks. After all, tech may not have as many high-yielding stocks as sectors more typically associated with dividends, like financials, energy, or telecom. While the yields may not be as high as those in more mature sectors, I like the idea of combining the cutting-edge innovation and long-term growth of top tech stocks and supplementing them with quarterly dividend payments.

  • Exxon Mobil boosts stock buybacks and plans to double cash flow by 2027

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday it will buy back up to $50 billion in stock through 2024, including $15 billion in 2022. Exxon also plans to increase lower-emission efforts by 15% to roughly $17 billion through 2027. The oil major will keep capital expenditures flat at $20 billion to $25 billion through 2027. Overall, Exxon expects to double "potential" earnings and cash flow by 2027. Shares of Exxon Mobil rose 1.1% in premarket trades. The stock is up 69.4% so far in 2022, compared to a 7.5% dr