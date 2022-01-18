LEE PHARMACEUTICALS (LPHM) PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CONTROL

Sheridan, Wyoming, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly-held Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTC Pink: LPHM) announces the completion of a change of control with Accelerate Global Market Solutions, Corp (AGMSC), Inc. in which AGMSC acquired control of the company’s Special Series A Preferred in a private transaction with Synergy Management and confirmation of LPHM’s business model shift to the Technology & Security sector. As part of the transaction, John Morgan was appointed as sole officer and Benjamin Berry resigned his positions.

“We are currently working to update all records with the Transfer Agent, Secretary of State and OTC Markets” stated John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategic plans will be revealed over the coming weeks to add shareholder value and to grow the company.”

Benjamin Berry has agreed to stay on as a consultant and is working to finalize the PCAOB audit that was started and finalize the 2021 Annual Report for OTC Markets. “I’m excited for the future of LPHM as the new business direction is in an emerging market” stated Benjamin Berry, Consultant, and previous CEO. “I am also impressed with Mr. Morgan’s experience, and I believe by executing their plan in the Technology & Security space they will be able to increase value for shareholders.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Lee Pharmaceuticals believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Lee Pharmaceuticals is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Accelerate Global Market Solutions, Corp:

Security and technology company in the Cyber and METAVERSE space bringing authentication, verification, validation, and security to an underserved space.



