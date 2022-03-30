The Lee Quan Shim Family Trust Announces Holdings of Common Shares of Canadian North Resources Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / The Lee Quan Shim Family Trust (the "Family Trust"), of 299 Courtneypark Drive East, Mississauga, Ontario, L5T 2T6, announces that it holds 12,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI"), which represents 12.77% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CNRI.

The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. The Family Trust may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of CNRI as circumstances warrant.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Judy Pun

Telephone: 416-617-1611

SOURCE: The Lee Quan Shim Family Trust





