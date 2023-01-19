U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS CELEBRATED ITS INITIATIVE 'ICONS OF INDIA BY THE LEELA' WITH ITS 3rd PRIVATE CONCERT BY SAROD VIRTUOSOS AMAAN ALI BANGASH AND AYAAN ALI BANGASH

·4 min read

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts commemorated its initiative, Icons of India by The Leela with a spectacular musical evening by sarod virtuosos, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash at The Leela Mumbai. The 3rd in a series of private concerts, the globally recognised, iconic Indian luxury brand, remains committed towards celebrating Indian culture and heritage while creating meaningful experiences for its guests.

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash performing at Icons of India by The Leela concert
Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash performing at Icons of India by The Leela concert

The sarod maestros, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash showcased a specially curated repertoire that enthralled an august gathering with a mesmerizing performance. The event was attended by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Mrs Subhalakshmi Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shveta Bachchan, Nitisha Nanda, Adnan Sami, Milind Deora, Aditya Thackeray, Nisha Jamwal, Pria Kataria Puri, Apoorva Mehta and many more well-known personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, "Today's luxury consumer is seeking authentic and transformative experiences that deliver lasting memories. India offers a plethora of rich cultural traditions and as a brand that defines the epitome of true Indian luxury, we have the unique opportunity to curate desirable experiences that resonate with our guests. Music is a universal language. It transcends space and time and touches the heart. We are delighted to curate bespoke experiences that will enrich and delight our guests and reinforce the emotional connection with the brand."

Amaan and Ayaan represent the 7th generation of a musical lineage, as sons and disciples of the sarod icon, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. They are also the curators of 'Raaga' and 'New Delhi – A Journey'. These albums form a part of the signature Melodies by The Leela, which is the music that plays across The Leela hotels as you walk through their lobbies. The evening also witnessed the unveiling of the latest album by the Bangash duo, Sand and Foam created in collaboration with Grammy-winning composer Kabir Sehgal to interpret the deep philosophy and poetry of Kahlil Gibran. The album is already gaining international acclaim and will now form a part of the signature Melodies by The Leela ensemble.

Icons of India by The Leela is an initiative aimed at recognizing and nurturing the essence of India and the richness within through a celebration of India's finest who are the world's best. Through this initiative, The Leela aims to create meaningful experiences that inspire guests and allows them to connect through a shared passion. The brand had unveiled this initiative for the first time in Bengaluru in 2021 with a private concert by the sarod virtuosos. The brand later welcomed Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar as Icons of India. The evening was a symbol of convergence between The Leela brand and what their Icons stand for.

The Leela is the essence of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft and culture and is rooted in its offering of India's rich legacy to all its esteemed guests. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of "Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God."

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which includes a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986529/Icons_of_India.jpg 
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441809/The_Leela_Logo.jpg

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts)
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-leela-palaces-hotels-and-resorts-celebrated-its-initiative-icons-of-india-by-the-leela-with-its-3rd-private-concert-by-sarod-virtuosos-amaan-ali-bangash-and-ayaan-ali-bangash-301725530.html

SOURCE The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

