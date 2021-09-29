U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +21.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +165.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,844.25
    +79.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.90
    +14.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.71
    -0.58 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5850
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,451.48
    -806.03 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.74
    -35.40 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,630.64
    -553.32 (-1.83%)
     

Leena AI Announces $30M Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners

·4 min read

New funding underscores urgent demand for the company's highly customizable and AI-powered employee experience platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced it has raised a $30 million Series B financing round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $40 million. New investors Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investor Greycroft. The round also included an investment from Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.

Leena AI Logo
Leena AI Logo

The new capital will accelerate product innovation to meet global demand for the platform for new and existing customers. Leena AI plans to expand its employee experience suite to products for IT, Sales, and Finance teams by early 2022.

The round of financing comes on the heels of significant momentum. Since announcing their Series A financing eight months ago, Leena AI has added new customers, including Bayer, Al-Jazeera, HDFC Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist, Odessa, and Icertis. The company has also achieved 300 percent year-to-year revenue growth.

More than 3 million employees across 60 countries now use Leena AI.

Leading Chief People Officers from some of the most recognizable enterprises globally - including Coca-Cola, Nestle, Abbott, Puma, and P&G - already resolve approximately 40 percent of employee queries autonomously with Leena AI's advanced machine learning, conversational-AI, and Natural Language Understanding platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Leena AI, a company that is moving enterprise HR toward a more consumer-like, conversational way of delivery and meets the ever-changing needs of the modern workforce," said Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The company's AI-led innovation enables enterprises to deliver great employee experiences across functional areas. We look forward to seeing Leena AI's continued impact on enterprises and the employee experience."

"HR is an area in desperate need of disruption, with many slow, manual processes overwhelming HR departments. The Leena AI team has been able to bring HR into the modern era through automation and machine learning, enabling better employee engagement," said Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft. "We believe Leena AI is well-positioned to revolutionize the enterprise employees experience in the era of hybrid work."

"We intend to be the 'Siri for employees' and help employees' get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal helpdesks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy and lack intelligence. Leena AI Employee Experience Suite deeply understands enterprise HR support tickets to solve this very difficult problem at the world's top enterprises." said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Leena AI. "This investment will help us further elevate the enterprise employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights."

Leena AI is hiring for multiple roles across the technology, engineering, marketing, and sales teams. Visit Leena.AI for more information.

About Leena AI‍

Leena AI is an autonomous conversational AI platform that helps enterprises better employee experience. With Leena AI, companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities. Leena AI plays well with 100 plus platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Oracle, Workday, Microsoft Office 365, and companies like Nestle, Puma, P&G, Coca-Cola, Lafarge Holcim, and Abbott rely on the platform. Leena AI was founded in 2018.

For more information, visit https://leena.ai.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter and support them through every stage of their growth. The firm has 130 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast. Bessemer's team of investors and partners are positioned all over the world in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Beijing, Tel Aviv, and Bangalore. Learn more at bvp.com.

Media Contact‍
Chirayu Akotiya
Director, Product & Growth
chirayu@leena.ai
+919769274665

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637941/Leena_AI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Leena AI

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 28

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Barry James, James Investment Research Portfolio Manager and Teddy Parrish, Parrish Capital CEO & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • Tech sector leads selloff, Amazon launches home robot, Ford doubles down on EV

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling General Electric Company (GE)

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Memory-Chip Maker Micron Beats Fiscal Q4 Targets But Outlook Misses

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. But MU stock fell in extended trading.

  • Why United Natural Foods Stock Popped Today

    Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) were soaring today after the organic and natural food wholesaler smashed earnings estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report. United Natural Foods, which is the biggest supplier to Whole Foods and serves 30,000 other organic grocery stores and conventional supermarkets, said revenue fell 0.5% to $6.74 billion as the company faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter when Americans were avoiding restaurants. New CEO Sandy Douglas said in a statement, "I see significant opportunity to accelerate the value we create with and for our customers as well as the opportunity to make our operations more effective and efficient, both leading to continued profitable growth within our estimated $140 billion addressable market."