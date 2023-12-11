Leesburg zoning commission considers expansion plan from The Villages

The Villages has purchased 3,700 vacant acres on the Lake County side of the Sumter border, with plans to build about 6,800 homes on 1,400 acres. On Thursday, it will be asking Leesburg’s Planning and Zoning Commission to amend its large-scale comprehensive land use plan to accommodate the project, according to the city’s planning director, Dan Miller.

The property, formerly known as Secret Promise Ltd., was purchased earlier this year by the Villages Land Co. Some of the property is on the east side of Florida’s Turnpike, and some is on the west side. It is north of County Road 48.

The scope of development in Leesburg is illustrated in this city-provided map, which shows major developments to the south including No. 30 Villages of West Lake (3,500 units), No. 32 Secret Promise (6,800 units) and No. 31 Denham Village/Drew Meadows (1,999 units.)

It is unclear from county records how much the land cost. State records list a holding company out of St. Petersburg as the original owner.

It will bring to a total of about 14,000 homes to the mega retirement community it is building in Leesburg.

Among the changes due for the new acquisition is a request to have the land eligible for gated, 55-and-older neighborhoods.

The Villages, which originally began its legacy as a trailer park in Lady Lake, is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation, sprouting rooftops and businesses to Wildwood in Sumter County and over hundreds of acres of former pasture and farmland.

Leesburg opened the door to new growth in 2017 when it sold 1,200 acres of a former wastewater treatment sprayfield site to the Villages for $7.5 million. That site, just north of the former Secret Promise site, is on County Road 470 with an entrance ramp to Florida's Turnpike. That land is becoming home to 3,200 homes.

Also, on the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. meeting is a request to amend the comprehensive plan for 464 acres from neighborhood mixed use to estate residential. The site is near the Villages property, but west of County Road 33 and south of the turnpike and east of CR 48.

It is for phases three and four of the Banning Ranch project, for 530 single-family homes. It is not part of The Villages.

Leesburg has approved plans for thousands of homes south of the old city limits along U.S. 27, including the Dubai-financed $1.6 billion, 1,200-acre Whispering Hills project, planned for 2,300 single-family homes and 740 multi-family dwellings.

City officials say they don’t seek growth, but it’s coming regardless. The initial 2017 property sale to the Villages was approved, in part, because it will result in an endless stream of property tax revenue and sales of electricity, gas and water and wastewater treatment.

Mayor Jimmy Burry, who joined the City Commission two years ago, said it was a revelation to him.

“Leesburg is a utility company that runs a small city,” he said.

