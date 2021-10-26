U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Leftbrain launches Royalty Recovery Program™ to help musicians collect unpaid royalties

·3 min read

In a brief test run of the program, Leftbrain recovered more than $500,000 in unpaid royalties for a small group of clients.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leftbrain, a business management and tech startup, launched the Royalty Recovery Program™ today to help musicians recover black box royalties.

"At the outset of the pandemic, many of our clients asked us to look into royalties they suspected they weren't collecting on hit songs," says Leftbrain co-founder and CEO Nicholas Judd.

The company responded by developing technology to identify and correct errors in the metadata to recover missing royalties. In a brief test run of the program, Leftbrain recovered more than $500,000 in unpaid royalties for a small group of clients.

"My team at Leftbrain taught me about metadata and the real possibility of finding missing royalties in my existing catalog," says Doja Cat. "I had them perform a metadata audit to see what they could find. It was a good decision. They found a lot."

Leftbrain uncovered 39 metadata errors in Doja Cat's catalog and recovered $200,000 in unpaid royalties.

Leftbrain discovered that on average 45 percent of a musician's catalog has metadata that is either incorrect or improperly registered. That means music creators lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars every year in unpaid royalties. And after a few years, these black box royalties are lost forever.

"What we are doing has the potential to solve one of the largest, lingering problems that has plagued the music industry for decades," Judd says. "Our program is less expensive and more comprehensive than a traditional royalty audit. Most importantly, it fixes the underlying problems at the source."

In addition to the technology it built, Leftbrain assembled a team of royalty experts with experience working for some of the leading music publishers and labels in the industry.

"Our team is keen to address the inefficient ways music creators are paid by reconciling metadata across the royalty sources. If even one source has a discrepancy, music creators are leaving money on the table," says Andrew Ullah, Manager, Royalty Audit and Services.

"As a music creator myself, I am driven to ensure all creators collect on their full value!"
Leftbrain recovered $135,000 for electronic dance music producer Ookay after identifying 25 errors in his metadata.

"Without Leftbrain's team of royalty experts and tech, I would have lost royalties in the six figures," Ookay says. "Music creators should get paid what they've rightfully earned. Leftbrain makes that happen."

The Royalty Recovery Program is available to both clients who use Leftbrain for business management and external clients.

About Leftbrain

Leftbrain is the only business management company that develops technology to empower entertainers and their teams to make informed decisions. Its Entertainer Mobile App™ unifies and simplifies artist finances so they can focus on their art while building generational wealth. Leftbrain was founded in 2019 and has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It sees average NPS of 100 and grew its client roster by 5x in 2020. For more information, visit www.useleftbrain.com

Press Contact:

Pamela Ellgen
805-220-0805
https://www.useleftbrain.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leftbrain-launches-royalty-recovery-program-to-help-musicians-collect-unpaid-royalties-301408223.html

SOURCE Leftbrain

