Legacy Care Partners Inc. (formerly Trailblazer Resources, Inc. TBLZ) Announces Successful Completion of Acquisition of Advanced Home Health Care, Inc and Entry Into Definitive Agreement to Purchase Caring Connections, LLC

·2 min read

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Care Partners Inc. (formerly Trailblazer Resources, Inc. Nasdaq:TBLZ), today announced that, effective February 2, 2022, Legacy Care Partners has completed the acquisition of Advanced Home Care, Inc., a Michigan-based skilled nursing and home care services business, and has entered into a definitive agreement scheduled to close on February 28, 2022 for the acquisition of Caring Connections, LLC, a Florida-based home care service provider.

"In addition to the market penetration, growth, and increased revenues that Advanced provides to Legacy, Advanced has a full range of talent including registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapists, certified home health aides, medical social workers, and registered dieticians, opening the door to new market opportunities and supports Legacy's business model", said Brian McDonald, President and CEO of Legacy Care Partners Inc. The additions of Advanced Home Care and Caring Connections adds approximately 150 employees to Legacy.

About Advanced Home Care, Inc.
First established in 1999, Advanced Home Care, Inc. is a Medicare-certified service provider that delivers geriatric care, skilled nursing, wound vac and wound care, home care, convalescent care, rehabilitation, and assessments of cardiac, respiratory, diabetic, and other medical conditions.

About Caring Connections, LLC
Based out of Tallahassee, Florida, Caring Connections provides senior care services including personal care, meal preparation, respite care, mobility assistance, medication reminders, supplemental support services, and assistance with activities of daily living in Leon, Calhoun, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla, and Gadsden counties, Florida.

About Legacy Care Partners, Inc.
Legacy Care Partners, Inc. is engaged in the procurement and management of a portfolio of related healthcare facilities & services (e.g., home care, skilled nursing, adult assisted living, memory care, hospice) and aftercare services (funeral homes and crematories) to offer a continuum of care and elevated care experience for patients and their families.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-care-partners-inc-formerly-trailblazer-resources-inc-tblz-announces-successful-completion-of-acquisition-of-advanced-home-health-care-inc-and-entry-into-definitive-agreement-to-purchase-caring-connections-llc-301480284.html

SOURCE Legacy Care Partners Inc.

