U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    -0.66 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.90
    -13.10 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    -0.38 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9817
    -0.0060 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0094 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8030
    -0.4290 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,140.09
    -314.78 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Legacy Housing Corporation
·1 min read
Legacy Housing Corporation
Legacy Housing Corporation

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy", NASDAQ: LEGH) will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after markets close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/ starting approximately two hours after the event and will be archived on the site for one year.

To access the company’s previous press releases, please visit https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/news-releases.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the sixth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $140,000.

Investor Inquiries:
Shane Allred, (817) 799-4900
investors@legacyhousingcorp.com

or

Investor Inquiries:
Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837
duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com

Media Inquiries:
Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905
pr@legacyhousingcorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy, Booking, Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • 3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know

    It has been a terrible year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), with shares tumbling more than 70% year to date. The social media company has lost $660 billion in value -- roughly equivalent to the total market cap of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Let's review three things smart investors know about Meta for some answers.

  • Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Third-quarter results fell short of expectations, and the company guided lower for the year as well.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for PayPal (PYPL) This Earnings Season?

    PayPal (PYPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Possible bearish signals as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) insiders disposed of US$4.7m worth of stock

    Many Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( NYSE:TMO ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...

  • Why Livent Stock Sank 8% on Wednesday

    Shares of lithium mining company Livent (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled 8% through 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday after it reported a mixed quarter in which earnings edged out consensus estimates but sales fell well short of expectations. Heading into Q3 earnings, analysts had forecast Livent would earn $0.40 per share on sales of just under $252 million. In fact, Livent earned $0.41 per share, but its sales missed targets by more than $20 million, coming in at just $231.6 million.