Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) insiders have significant skin in the game with 55% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Legacy Housing implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 55% of the company

32% of Legacy Housing is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of Legacy Housing have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Legacy Housing, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Legacy Housing?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Legacy Housing. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Legacy Housing's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Legacy Housing. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Legacy Housing's case, its Top Key Executive, Kenneth Shipley, is the largest shareholder, holding 36% of shares outstanding. Curtis Hodgson is the second largest shareholder owning 19% of common stock, and Voss Capital, LLC holds about 3.2% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Curtis Hodgson is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Legacy Housing

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Legacy Housing Corporation stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$589m, that means they have US$321m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Legacy Housing you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

