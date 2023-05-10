Legacy Housing Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Legacy Housing Corporation

BEDFORD, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy,” NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $52.9 million, a decrease of 11.8% from the first quarter of 2022.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.4 million, an increase of 0.5% from the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of 1.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.67, an increase of 1.0% from the first quarter of 2022.

Book value for the first quarter of 2023 was $397.9 million, an increase of 4.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Book value per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.32, an increase of 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Duncan Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am proud of our team’s accomplishments this quarter. The market is challenging. We kept our heads down and focused on sales. Long-time customers have stepped up with orders to extend our backlog. Our loan portfolios continue to perform well, and we are deploying capital into our industry at high rates of return while other financing sources pull back. Georgia production and shipments were below historical levels during the first quarter but have recently gained momentum. Reducing costs and streamlining processes are our top priority. Since its inception, Legacy has operated in a conservative manner with low leverage and a laser focus on the bottom line. We will maintain this approach and invest as opportunities arise.”

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this link.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute and the Institute for Building Technology and Safety. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (in thousands) Unaudited Assets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,233 $ 2,818 Held to Maturity Securities 8,452 8,412 Accounts receivable, net 3,985 4,873 Current portion of contracts - dealer financed 30,447 29,441 Current portion of consumer loans receivable 6,893 6,801 Current portion of notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”) 9,906 9,670 Current portion of other notes receivable 8,608 8,927 Inventories 32,527 32,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,729 4,064 Total current assets 107,781 107,081 Contracts - dealer financed, net 1,518 595 Consumer loans receivable, net 134,423 132,208 Notes receivable from MHP, net 144,431 133,072 Other notes receivable, net 16,364 13,795 Inventories, Net 7,242 6,987 Other assets - leased mobile homes 8,073 8,824 ROU assets - operating leases 2,503 2,663 Other assets 2,020 1,482 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,597 30,106 Total Assets $ 454,952 $ 436,813 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,880 $ 4,549 Accrued liabilities 17,673 16,895 Customer deposits 7,346 9,715 Escrow liability 9,272 9,653 Operating lease obligation 652 650 Lines of credit 7,838 - Total current liabilities 46,660 41,462 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 1,959 2,121 Lines of credit - 2,545 Deferred income taxes, net 2,862 3,065 Dealer incentive liability 5,596 5,516 Total Liabilities 57,078 54,709 Stockholder's Equity Stockholders' Equity 397,874 382,104 Total Liability & Stockholders' Equity $ 454,952 $ 436,813





LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Revenue: Product Sales $ 43,318 $ 51,787 Consumer and MHP loans interest 7,705 6,765 Other 1,834 1,376 Total net revenue 52,857 59,928 Operating Expenses: Cost of product sales 28,960 33,727 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,412 7,659 Dealer incentive 131 275 Total costs & operating Expenses 34,503 41,660 Income from operations 18,354 18,267 Other Income: Interest income-other 695 853 Other income/expenses 753 586 Interest expense (91 ) (56 ) Income before income tax expense 19,711 19,650 Income Tax Expense 3,435 3,558 Net Income $ 16,276 $ 16,092 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,374,677 24,351,223 Diluted 25,177,502 24,661,426 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.65











