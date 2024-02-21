Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Legacy Housing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$77m ÷ (US$496m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Legacy Housing has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Legacy Housing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Legacy Housing for free.

So How Is Legacy Housing's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 17% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 112% in that time. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Legacy Housing has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 78% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

