Legacy Minerals makes new discovery at Bauloora Gold Project

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Legacy Minerals Ltd

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) Chris Byrne shares with Proactive news of a significant new discovery at the company’s Bauloora Epithermal Gold Project in NSW. He says the project's scale is demonstrated by the fact that every diamond drill hole testing the strike of the Mee Mar vein intercepted epithermal veins and breccia – delivering a continuous strike of 1,500 metres which remains open to the north, south and at depth.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/legacy-minerals-makes-new-discovery-at-bauloora-gold-project-338908322

