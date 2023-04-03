U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Legacy Service Partners teams up with Nebraska-based home services company to create growth opportunities

PR Newswire
·2 min read

John Henry's Plumbing, Heating & Air owner says relationship with the service provider will give his company the flexibility to efficiently scale his business

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Service Partners, an industry leading group of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses in 15 states, has partnered with John Henry's Plumbing, Heating & Air in Lincoln, Nebraska, expanding the company's reach in the Midwest.

"John Henry's exemplifies the type of home service company we are in the business to support, and we are honored they have chosen to enter into this partnership with Legacy Service Partners," said Legacy CEO and Co-Founder Rob Millock. "Their commitment to providing quality service to their community and the dedication they've shown to their team have made them a go-to home service company in Lincoln for nearly 30 years. We are thrilled to partner with Ben (Robles, John Henry's co-owner and CEO) and his team."

John Henry's opened its doors in 1996 as a small, family-owned business and has since evolved into a multi-faceted home service company. The company offers plumbing, heating, air conditioning and drain clearing services in the greater Lincoln area.

"The partnership with Legacy Service Partners will allow us to take our company's primary objective of creating 5-star customer experiences to the next level," Robles said. "As we continue to create and scale opportunities for our team, we will be able to cement our company's legacy in the communities that we serve with the support from Legacy. We look forward to our continued growth as we join the Legacy platform."

Legacy has partnered with 28 brands since 2021. For more information about Legacy Service Partners, please visit https://legacyservicepartners.com/.

About Legacy Service Partners

Legacy Service Partners is a leading group of residential services business operating across 28 brands in 15 states. The locations offer home repair, replacement and maintenance services in heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. The company serves nearly half a million customers annually and has more than 1,500 team members in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, Tampa, Orlando, West Texas, Boston, WeatherfordFt. Worth, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Fairfield (CT), Phoenix, Chicagoland, Los Angeles, Harrisburg, Fort Collins (CO), Middletown (NJ), Ft. Lauderdale, and Lincoln (NE).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-service-partners-teams-up-with-nebraska-based-home-services-company-to-create-growth-opportunities-301787331.html

SOURCE Legacy Service Partners

