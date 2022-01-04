U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,812.69
    +16.13 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,907.22
    +322.16 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,737.86
    -94.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.41
    +29.10 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.26
    +1.18 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6720
    +0.0440 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0067 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1240
    +0.7880 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,284.36
    +344.95 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.08
    +31.73 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.47
    +125.93 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE A MULTI-FACETED, STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN THEIR RENO, NEVADA FULFILLMENT HUB

·3 min read

RENO, Nev., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their omni-channel network fulfillment strategy, LEGACY Supply Chain has announced the relocation of their Ontario, California fulfillment operation to their Reno, Nevada fulfillment center. This decision is part of LEGACY's strategic response to the sharp rise in eCommerce and the corresponding demand for faster, more cost-effective delivery. Additionally, it creates a centralized West Coast fulfillment hub for LEGACY's eCommerce and omni-channel customers. Reno has been home to LEGACY's transportation and distribution operations for more than 40 years; this expansion deepens their connection to the area. Meanwhile, LEGACY still operates several large-scale distribution and dedicated fleet transportation operations in the Ontario, Inland Empire, and Southern California markets.

LEGACY Supply Chain Logo (PRNewsfoto/LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN)
LEGACY Supply Chain Logo (PRNewsfoto/LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN)

Relocating fulfillment operations to the most centralized distribution location in the western United States will allow LEGACY to further deliver on consumer's shipping demands while also investing in the economic growth of Reno and the Northern Nevada region. Many new businesses are considering Northern Nevada due to its advantageous location and favorable business environment. Additional business synergies will be gained due to proximity of LEGACY's international and domestic transportation groups, as well as corporate marketing and other support resources operating within the same location.

"It is rewarding to double down on our commitment to the Reno and Northern Nevada area, where we have been for over 40 years," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY. "This operation is a critical piece of our North American eCommerce fulfillment strategy, and we look forward to leveraging it to drive value for our customers."

Not only will this move provide geographic and transportation benefits, but it will generate significant new warehouse operations and leadership jobs as LEGACY doubles their workforce and expands their fulfillment capacity. LEGACY has made significant investments in warehousing and order management technologies, as well as facility infrastructure to support high-volume eCommerce and omni-channel customers' fulfillment needs. Additional investments in various automation and robotics technologies are planned for the near future.

Mike Glover, LEGACY VP of eCommerce Fulfillment added, "We appreciate the partnership with our customers who are making this move with us to our Reno operation, as well as to other locations in our network. We also recognize the success of our team in Ontario over the years and are working to provide them employment opportunities in other LEGACY operations where possible."

About LEGACY Supply Chain
For over 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-supply-chain-is-pleased-to-announce-a-multi-faceted-strategic-investment-in-their-reno-nevada-fulfillment-hub-301453386.html

SOURCE LEGACY Supply Chain

Recommended Stories

  • China Halves Fuel Export Quota in Year’s First Batch Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets

  • AT&T and Verizon Delay 5G Rollout After Airlines Warn of Disruptions

    AT&T  and  Verizon  agreed to delay by two weeks the rollout of new 5G service after first refusing requests from the U.S. government to delay the Jan. 5 launch. AT&T (ticker: T) said in a statement that it agreed to the delay at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We know aviation safety and 5G can co-exist and we are confident further collaboration and technical assessment will allay any issues,” the telecommunications giant said.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • U.S. LNG Exports Top Rivals for First Time on Shale Revolution

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. was the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas last month for the first time ever, as projects ramped up production and deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The money guru says too many people retire only with enough savings to last a few years.

  • Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) won a “favorable” ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger of its entertainment company WarnerMedia with television conglomerate Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA). AT&T and Discovery each reported the ruling in a regulatory filing dated December 29. Related Content: AT&T And Discovery Confirm B Media Merger: What You Need To Know After announcing the deal in May, the companies began a Reverse Morris Trust, enabling AT&T and its partner to complete the proces

  • Novartis says U.S. court upholds Gilenya patent

    Novartis AG said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma to stay in place until the patent expires in 2027. "This decision confirms the validity of the patent and allows that injunction to remain in place," the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement, adding it expected no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks New Investors Should Buy in 2022

    Getting started in the stock market can be intimidating. With so much to learn and so many companies to research, it's easy to get overwhelmed. My best advice is to read as much as possible, even if you disagree with the author.

  • How airlines are handling the ongoing Omicron travel disruption and potential 5G issues

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro details how more than 4,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 spikes and winter storms, in addition to how AT&T and Verizon are declining the FAA's request to delay 5G expansions.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Pump More Oil, Shrugging Off Omicron

    The producers bet that a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 won’t have the sort of devastating effect on oil demand as previous waves of the virus.

  • VISION LITHIUM INITIATES MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM ON CADILLAC LITHIUM PROPERTY, ADDS CLAIMS AND GRANTS OPTIONS

    Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the start of its maiden drilling program on the newly acquired Cadillac Lithium property (the "Property"). Following a successful channel sampling campaign, which returned up to 4.80% Li2O over variable widths (see full results in press release of December 30, 2021), the Company is immediately launching a drill campaign which will target multiple lithium bearing dikes on the prop

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • Omicron Takes a Toll on Businesses, From Airports to Bars and Supermarkets

    Surging Covid-19 infections have prompted flight cancellations, store closures and increased overtime work.

  • Steelmakers Dive Into Junk Business to Feed New Mills

    U.S. steel producers are buying up scrap businesses, seeking a steady supply of raw material from junked cars and manufacturing waste for new mills.

  • Subtle Word Choice in China IPO Rules Revives Hope for Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A subtle word choice in China’s revamped rules for overseas listings is stoking speculation that authorities may make it easier for companies to list in Hong Kong than in other offshore financial hubs.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin In

  • Jefferies staff to go remote until end Jan, financial offices empty out

    A number of other banks have asked staff to work remotely for the beginning of the year due to the latest surge in cases. "Realistically, we do not foresee us all having a safe opportunity to be together in our offices until at least Monday, January 31st," Jefferies CEO Richard Handler said in the message. Jefferies had called its staff back to offices in October, but was forced to return to work-from-home in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for January 2022

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.