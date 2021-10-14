U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    +33.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,490.00
    +233.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,891.00
    +126.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.80
    +20.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +1.09 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    -2.14 (-10.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3490
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,131.34
    +3,457.79 (+6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.22
    +52.82 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.29
    +49.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Renewed Focus on Wrongful Termination Cases

·2 min read

Top presettlement funding company expands department to tackle gender-related discrimination in the workplace in light of Activision Blizzard lawsuit settlement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, reports increased funding for victims of wrongful termination. In light of a recent lawsuit brought against popular gaming company Activision Blizzard, Legal-Bay is expanding their underwriting department to handle the increase in applications being filed by women.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC)
Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC)

California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination against female employees. Activision is certainly not the first gaming company to be accused of fostering a "frat boy culture" among its employees; a mostly masculine atmosphere that's been excused considering most products are developed for their main consumer base of male gamers.

However, the demographic is no longer solely male. More than 4-in-10 gamers in the United States are female, a stat one would think would be reflected in gaming companies' hiring practices. But in 2020, women comprised only 16% of all executive positions within the industry, a likely contributor to several recent examples of discriminatory behavior against women.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the situation, "The face of gaming has undergone a massive shift in recent years. Almost half of all gamers are now female, yet it's been an uphill climb for women who want to make a career within the industry. Plaintiffs who have lost their jobs due to gender-related discrimination can reach out now for monetary assistance in order to compensate lost pay, emotional stress, punitive damages, and legal fees."

If you're a plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit and require an immediate cash advance from your anticipated settlement, please visit our website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's settlement loan programs can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

If you require an immediate cash advance loan settlement from your wrongful termination, whistleblower, or gender discrimination lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where skilled agents are standing by to hear about your case.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO
Email: info@Legal-Bay.com
Ph.: 877.571.0405
Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

